Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park

Aug. 1, 2019  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing today, August 1, to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

Not in NYC to enjoy the performances? Stuck in the office for your lunch break? Fear not! BroadwayWorld is streaming the whole presentation this afternoon. Click here to watch all of the performances!

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of: Broadway Bounty Hunter (Annie Golden, Omar Garibay, Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Emily Borromeo, Christina Sajous, Jared Joseph); Rock of Ages (CJ Eldred, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, Tiffany Engen, Matt Ban, Justin Colombo, Dane Biren, Kevin Raponey, Mikey Mahany, Autumn Guzzardi, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Leah Read); The Cher Show (Dee Roscioli, Aléna Watters, Michael Tacconi); The Prom (Isabelle McCalla, Gabi Campo, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Becca Lee, Nick Eibler, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Brittany Conigatti).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Lite FM's Helen Little

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Tim Haber, Mariah Parris, Helen Little

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Mariah Parris

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Tim Haber

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Bebe Tabickman, Ryan McCurdy, Alex Sanders, Ryan Salvato, Alexander Rios and Samantha Funk

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Samantha Funk

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Samantha Funk

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Ryan Salvato

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Ryan McCurdy

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Alexander Rios, Ryan McCurdy and Alex Sanders

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Alexander Rios, Ryan McCurdy and Alex Sanders

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Bebe Tabickman

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Bebe Tabickman

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Omar Garibay, Emilie Battle, Jasmine Forsberg, Badia Farha. Annie Golden, Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo, Ian Coulter-Buford and Christina Sajous

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Helen Little joins with Omar Garibay, Emilie Battle, Jasmine Forsberg, Badia Farha. Annie Golden, Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo, Ian Coulter-Buford and Christina Sajous

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Jared Joseph, Christina Sajous and Ian Coulter-Buford

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Badia Farha

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Annie Golden

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Annie Golden

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Christina Sajous, Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo and Emilie Battle

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Annie Golden, Badia Farha, Ian Coulter-Buford, Jasmine Forsberg and Omar Garibay

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Annie Goldenm Omar Garibay, Emilie Battle, Jasmine Forsberg, Badia Farha. Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo, Ian Coulter-Buford and Christina Sajous

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Annie Golden

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Justin Colombo, Katie Webber, Matt Ban, Kevin Michael Raponey, Tiffany Engen, Dane Biren, CJ Eldred, PJ Griffith, Kirsten Scott, Autumn Guzzardi, Michael Mahany and Ashley Matthews

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Helen Little, Justin Colombo, Katie Webber, Matt Ban, Kevin Michael Raponey, Tiffany Engen, Dane Biren, CJ Eldred, PJ Griffith, Kirsten Scott, Autumn Guzzardi, Michael Mahany and Ashley Matthews

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
PJ Griffith

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
PJ Griffith

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Dane Biren, Michael Mahany, Justin Colombo, Tiffany Engen, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey and Matt Ban

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Dane Biren, Michael Mahany, Justin Colombo, Tiffany Engen, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
PJ Griffith, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey and Matt Ban

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Kirsten Scott

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Kirsten Scott

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
CJ Eldred and Kirsten Scott

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Katie Webber and Ashley Matthews

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
PJ Griffith, CJ Eldred and Kirsten Scott

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Dane Biren, Michael Mahany, Justin Colombo, Tiffany Engen, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, CJ Eldred, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey and Matt Ban

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Alena Watters, Dee Roscioli and Michael Tacconi

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Alena Watters, Dee Roscioli and Michael Tacconi

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Helen Little, Alena Watters, Dee Roscioli and Michael Tacconi

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Alena Watters and Michael Tacconi

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Alena Watters

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Michael Tacconi

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Dee Roscioli

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Dee Roscioli

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Alena Watters and Dee Roscioli

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Dee Roscioli

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Eibler, Kalyn West, Isabelle McCalla, Fernell Hogan, Becca Lee, Teddy Toye, Shelby Finnie, Jack Sippel, Brittany Conigatti, Courtney Balan and Joomin Hwang

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Helen Little, Nick Eibler, Kalyn West, Isabelle McCalla, Fernell Hogan, Becca Lee, Teddy Toye, Shelby Finnie, Jack Sippel, Brittany Conigatti, Courtney Balan and Joomin Hwang

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Balan

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Balan

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Courtney Balan

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Isabelle McCalla and Kalyn West

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Isabelle McCalle and Kalyn West

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Isabelle McCalla and Kalyn West

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Teddy Toye and Becca Lee

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Shelby Finnie and Jack Sippel

Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Isabelle McCalla and Kalyn West



    popup