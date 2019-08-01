Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing today, August 1, to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

Not in NYC to enjoy the performances? Stuck in the office for your lunch break? Fear not! BroadwayWorld is streaming the whole presentation this afternoon. Click here to watch all of the performances!

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of: Broadway Bounty Hunter (Annie Golden, Omar Garibay, Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Emily Borromeo, Christina Sajous, Jared Joseph); Rock of Ages (CJ Eldred, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, Tiffany Engen, Matt Ban, Justin Colombo, Dane Biren, Kevin Raponey, Mikey Mahany, Autumn Guzzardi, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Leah Read); The Cher Show (Dee Roscioli, Aléna Watters, Michael Tacconi); The Prom (Isabelle McCalla, Gabi Campo, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Becca Lee, Nick Eibler, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Brittany Conigatti).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Lite FM's Helen Little



Tim Haber, Mariah Parris, Helen Little



Mariah Parris



Tim Haber



Bebe Tabickman, Ryan McCurdy, Alex Sanders, Ryan Salvato, Alexander Rios and Samantha Funk



Samantha Funk



Samantha Funk



Ryan Salvato



Ryan McCurdy



Alexander Rios, Ryan McCurdy and Alex Sanders



Alexander Rios, Ryan McCurdy and Alex Sanders



Bebe Tabickman



Bebe Tabickman



Omar Garibay, Emilie Battle, Jasmine Forsberg, Badia Farha. Annie Golden, Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo, Ian Coulter-Buford and Christina Sajous



Helen Little joins with Omar Garibay, Emilie Battle, Jasmine Forsberg, Badia Farha. Annie Golden, Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo, Ian Coulter-Buford and Christina Sajous



Jared Joseph, Christina Sajous and Ian Coulter-Buford



Badia Farha



Annie Golden



Annie Golden



Christina Sajous, Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo and Emilie Battle



Annie Golden, Badia Farha, Ian Coulter-Buford, Jasmine Forsberg and Omar Garibay



Annie Goldenm Omar Garibay, Emilie Battle, Jasmine Forsberg, Badia Farha. Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo, Ian Coulter-Buford and Christina Sajous



Annie Golden



Justin Colombo, Katie Webber, Matt Ban, Kevin Michael Raponey, Tiffany Engen, Dane Biren, CJ Eldred, PJ Griffith, Kirsten Scott, Autumn Guzzardi, Michael Mahany and Ashley Matthews



Helen Little, Justin Colombo, Katie Webber, Matt Ban, Kevin Michael Raponey, Tiffany Engen, Dane Biren, CJ Eldred, PJ Griffith, Kirsten Scott, Autumn Guzzardi, Michael Mahany and Ashley Matthews



PJ Griffith



PJ Griffith



Dane Biren, Michael Mahany, Justin Colombo, Tiffany Engen, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey and Matt Ban



Dane Biren, Michael Mahany, Justin Colombo, Tiffany Engen, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith



PJ Griffith, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey and Matt Ban



Kirsten Scott



Kirsten Scott



CJ Eldred and Kirsten Scott



Katie Webber and Ashley Matthews



PJ Griffith, CJ Eldred and Kirsten Scott



Dane Biren, Michael Mahany, Justin Colombo, Tiffany Engen, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, CJ Eldred, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey and Matt Ban



Alena Watters, Dee Roscioli and Michael Tacconi



Alena Watters, Dee Roscioli and Michael Tacconi



Helen Little, Alena Watters, Dee Roscioli and Michael Tacconi



Alena Watters and Michael Tacconi



Alena Watters



Michael Tacconi



Dee Roscioli



Dee Roscioli



Alena Watters and Dee Roscioli



Dee Roscioli



Nick Eibler, Kalyn West, Isabelle McCalla, Fernell Hogan, Becca Lee, Teddy Toye, Shelby Finnie, Jack Sippel, Brittany Conigatti, Courtney Balan and Joomin Hwang



Helen Little, Nick Eibler, Kalyn West, Isabelle McCalla, Fernell Hogan, Becca Lee, Teddy Toye, Shelby Finnie, Jack Sippel, Brittany Conigatti, Courtney Balan and Joomin Hwang



Courtney Balan



Courtney Balan



Courtney Balan



Isabelle McCalla and Kalyn West



Isabelle McCalle and Kalyn West



Isabelle McCalla and Kalyn West



Teddy Toye and Becca Lee



Shelby Finnie and Jack Sippel



Isabelle McCalla and Kalyn West