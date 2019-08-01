Photo Flash: THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER, And More Perform At Broadway in Bryant Park
Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing today, August 1, to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.
Not in NYC to enjoy the performances? Stuck in the office for your lunch break? Fear not! BroadwayWorld is streaming the whole presentation this afternoon. Click here to watch all of the performances!
This week's performances featured the casts of: Broadway Bounty Hunter (Annie Golden, Omar Garibay, Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Emily Borromeo, Christina Sajous, Jared Joseph); Rock of Ages (CJ Eldred, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, Tiffany Engen, Matt Ban, Justin Colombo, Dane Biren, Kevin Raponey, Mikey Mahany, Autumn Guzzardi, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Leah Read); The Cher Show (Dee Roscioli, Aléna Watters, Michael Tacconi); The Prom (Isabelle McCalla, Gabi Campo, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Becca Lee, Nick Eibler, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Brittany Conigatti).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Lite FM's Helen Little
Tim Haber, Mariah Parris, Helen Little
Bebe Tabickman, Ryan McCurdy, Alex Sanders, Ryan Salvato, Alexander Rios and Samantha Funk
Samantha Funk
Samantha Funk
Ryan Salvato
Alexander Rios, Ryan McCurdy and Alex Sanders
Alexander Rios, Ryan McCurdy and Alex Sanders
Bebe Tabickman
Bebe Tabickman
Omar Garibay, Emilie Battle, Jasmine Forsberg, Badia Farha. Annie Golden, Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo, Ian Coulter-Buford and Christina Sajous
Helen Little joins with Omar Garibay, Emilie Battle, Jasmine Forsberg, Badia Farha. Annie Golden, Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo, Ian Coulter-Buford and Christina Sajous
Jared Joseph, Christina Sajous and Ian Coulter-Buford
Christina Sajous, Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo and Emilie Battle
Annie Golden, Badia Farha, Ian Coulter-Buford, Jasmine Forsberg and Omar Garibay
Annie Goldenm Omar Garibay, Emilie Battle, Jasmine Forsberg, Badia Farha. Jared Joseph, Emily Borromeo, Ian Coulter-Buford and Christina Sajous
Justin Colombo, Katie Webber, Matt Ban, Kevin Michael Raponey, Tiffany Engen, Dane Biren, CJ Eldred, PJ Griffith, Kirsten Scott, Autumn Guzzardi, Michael Mahany and Ashley Matthews
Helen Little, Justin Colombo, Katie Webber, Matt Ban, Kevin Michael Raponey, Tiffany Engen, Dane Biren, CJ Eldred, PJ Griffith, Kirsten Scott, Autumn Guzzardi, Michael Mahany and Ashley Matthews
PJ Griffith
PJ Griffith
Dane Biren, Michael Mahany, Justin Colombo, Tiffany Engen, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey and Matt Ban
Dane Biren, Michael Mahany, Justin Colombo, Tiffany Engen, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith
PJ Griffith, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey and Matt Ban
Kirsten Scott
Katie Webber and Ashley Matthews
PJ Griffith, CJ Eldred and Kirsten Scott
Dane Biren, Michael Mahany, Justin Colombo, Tiffany Engen, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, CJ Eldred, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Autumn Guzzardi, Kevin Michael Raponey and Matt Ban
Alena Watters, Dee Roscioli and Michael Tacconi
Alena Watters, Dee Roscioli and Michael Tacconi
Helen Little, Alena Watters, Dee Roscioli and Michael Tacconi
Alena Watters and Michael Tacconi
Michael Tacconi
Alena Watters and Dee Roscioli
Nick Eibler, Kalyn West, Isabelle McCalla, Fernell Hogan, Becca Lee, Teddy Toye, Shelby Finnie, Jack Sippel, Brittany Conigatti, Courtney Balan and Joomin Hwang
Helen Little, Nick Eibler, Kalyn West, Isabelle McCalla, Fernell Hogan, Becca Lee, Teddy Toye, Shelby Finnie, Jack Sippel, Brittany Conigatti, Courtney Balan and Joomin Hwang
Isabelle McCalla and Kalyn West
Isabelle McCalle and Kalyn West
Isabelle McCalla and Kalyn West
Teddy Toye and Becca Lee
Isabelle McCalla and Kalyn West