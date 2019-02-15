Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!

IFC has released a first look at the Sondheim-themed episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW! The episode will parody D.A. Pennebaker's classic making-of Company documentary, in an episode called "Original Cast Album: Co-Op."

See the photos below!

The episode will tell the story of the recording of a cast album for the fictional musical Co-Op. Taran Killam, John MULANEY and James Urbaniak play producers overseeing the recording for the cast album. Alex Brightman, Richard Kind, Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry play the stars of Co-Op.

The episode will honor Pennebaker's 1970 documentary Original Cast Album: Company, which showcased the efforts of an exhausted orchestra and exhausting performers to get an album recorded during a marathon session. Elaine Stritch's monumentally dramatic attempts to finish and perfect her performance of "The Ladies Who Lunch" was the highlight of the film.

Documentary Now! was co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas and is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. DOCUMENTARY NOW! returns to IFC on Wednesday, February 20 at 10PM with the first of seven all-new episodes.

Photo Credit: Allyson Riggs and Rhys Thomas/IFC

