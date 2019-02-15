Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!

Feb. 15, 2019  

IFC has released a first look at the Sondheim-themed episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW! The episode will parody D.A. Pennebaker's classic making-of Company documentary, in an episode called "Original Cast Album: Co-Op."

See the photos below!

The episode will tell the story of the recording of a cast album for the fictional musical Co-Op. Taran Killam, John MULANEY and James Urbaniak play producers overseeing the recording for the cast album. Alex Brightman, Richard Kind, Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry play the stars of Co-Op.

The episode will honor Pennebaker's 1970 documentary Original Cast Album: Company, which showcased the efforts of an exhausted orchestra and exhausting performers to get an album recorded during a marathon session. Elaine Stritch's monumentally dramatic attempts to finish and perfect her performance of "The Ladies Who Lunch" was the highlight of the film.

Documentary Now! was co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas and is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. DOCUMENTARY NOW! returns to IFC on Wednesday, February 20 at 10PM with the first of seven all-new episodes.

Photo Credit: Allyson Riggs and Rhys Thomas/IFC

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Alex Brightman as Kenny, Paula Pell as Patty, Richard Kind as Larry

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Taran Killam as Benedict A. Juniper, John Mulaney as Simon Sawyer

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Paula Pell as PattyÂ

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Taran Killam as Benedict A. Juniper, John Mulaney as Simon SawyerÂ

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
John Mulaney as Simon Sawyer, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Dee Dee

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Taran Killam as Benedict A. Juniper

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Renee Elise Goldsberry as Dee Dee, Paula Pell as Patty

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Paula Pell as Patty, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Dee DeeÂ

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Paula Pell as Patty, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Dee Dee, Alex Brightman as Kenny

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
John Mulaney as Simon Sawyer

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Paula Pell as Patty, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Dee Dee

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
Taran Killam as Benedict A. Juniper

Photo Flash: See Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney in the Sondheim-Themed Episode of DOCUMENTARY NOW!
John Mulaney as Simon Sawyer, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Dee Dee

Related Articles

VIDEO: On This Day, February 15- Remembering Ethel Merman

VIDEO: On This Day, February 15- Remembering Ethel Merman

JOSH COHEN's Cathryn Wake Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

JOSH COHEN's Cathryn Wake Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

TV: NYC Teens Get a Sneak Peek Backstage on Broadway

TV: NYC Teens Get a Sneak Peek Backstage on Broadway

VIDEO: Go Inside The DIANA Musical Costume Shop at La Jolla

VIDEO: Go Inside The DIANA Musical Costume Shop at La Jolla

More Hot Stories For You

  • BEETLEJUICE Will Offer $33.33 Preview Tickets To First 100 Patrons in Black and White Tomorrow
  • VIDEO: Ben Levi Ross and Taylor Trensch Sing 'Only Us' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Paper Mill's MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller, and Rosie O'Donnell in THE MUSIC MAN
  • Melissa Errico, Constantine Maroulis and More Will Star in INTO THE WOODS Concert at Patchogue Theatre
  • Krystina Alabado Joins the Cast of MEAN GIRLS as Gretchen Wieners March 12th

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE