Photo Flash: See Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk and More Celebrate COMPANY First Preview
Company celebrated it's first preview on Monday, March 2!
Take a look at photos from the night below!
The production will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, March 22, 2020, at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
The full principal cast for Company includes Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as JoAnne, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.
At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
