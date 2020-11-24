Photo Flash: See Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman & More in THE PROM Character Posters
The film will be released on Netflix December 4th.
"The Prom" is on its way to Netflix! Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical will bow on December 4th.
Ahead of the premiere, Netflix shared character posters for all the leading actors, including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, James Corden, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, Andrew Rannells, and Kerry Washington.
In "The Prom," Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.
Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.
See the colorful character posters below!
Photo Credit: The Prom on Netflix
Jo Ellen Pellman
