Photo Flash: See Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller and the Cast of THE MINUTES on Broadway
The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, began performances Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre on Broadway, and officially opens on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Check out photos below!
The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Still.
With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.
Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow
Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer, K. Todd Freeman, and Sally Murphy
Jeff Still, Tracy Letts, and Ian Barford
K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, and Danny McCarthy
Blair Brown and Austin Pendleton
K. Todd Freeman and Armie Hammer
