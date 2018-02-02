Photo Flash: Say Yeah to Jake Shears, J. Harrison Ghee & Kirstin Maldonado- The New Stars of KINKY BOOTS!

Everybody say yeah! The Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots recently welcomed new cast members to the Al Hirschfeld stage. Scissor Sisters front-man Jake Shears now stars as Charlie Price and J. Harrison Ghee as Lola. Pentatonix star Kirstin Maldonado officially joins the cast as Lauren beginning tonight, February 2, 2018. Check out a first look at the new cast in action below!

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fiersteinand direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, a London production in its third year (where it won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Musical) with a recently announced UK & Ireland Tour commencing next summer, a North American First National Tour in its fourth year, an upcoming production in Germany beginning performances later this month, a Korean production returning to Seoul for a third season this coming Spring and a Japanese production returning for a second season to Tokyo and Osaka in 2019. Other previous productions include an extended run in Toronto (winner of the Dora Award for Musical) and an award-winning Australian production which concluded in October 2017. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

