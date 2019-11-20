Photo Flash: Radio City Rockettes Unveil Christmas Cupcake At Magnolia Bakery!
In celebration of the 2019 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Magnolia Bakery will again be offering the Rockette Red Velvet cupcake, topped with whipped vanilla icing and a chocolate disc illustrating the Rockettes in some of their most memorable costumes.
The festive cupcake is available exclusively at Magnolia Bakery's Rockefeller Center location (at 49th Street and Avenue of the Americas) now through January 5 for $4.50. Customers who purchase the Rockette Red Velvet Cupcake will receive a discount show voucher.
Check out photos of the Rockettes unveiling their tasty holiday treat!
Photo Credit: Carl Scheffel/MSG Photos
The Radio City Rockettes
The Radio City Rockettes
The Radio City Rockettes unveil the Rockette Red Velvet cupcake at their Magnolia
