Photo Flash: Original ALADDIN Performers Reunite On Stage

The original singers of "A Whole New World" from Disney's Aladdin, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle, reunited to perform the hit song at the Broadway production of Aladdin. Check out the photos below!

The reunion took place to celebrate the animated classic, Aladdin, joining the celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection, now available on Digital, 4K and Blu-ray.

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the 1992 animated film as well as new music written by Tony, Olivier and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Little Shop Of Horrors). With lyrics from Olivier Award and two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman(Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony and Olivier Award, three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), and a book by Beguelin, Aladdin is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).





