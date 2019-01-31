Photo Flash: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for HELLO, DOLLY! in Los Angeles!

Jan. 31, 2019  

Here she comes, world! The first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Tony Award winner Betty Buckley, launched earlier this year from the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York. The show just opened at LA's Hollywood Pantages Theatre and we're taking you to the red carpet below!

Ms. Buckley is joined by Lewis J. Stadlen (Horace Vandergelder), Nic Rouleau (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (Irene Molloy), Jess LeProtto (Barnaby Tucker), Kristen Hahn (Minnie Fay), Garett Hawe (Ambrose Kemper), Morgan Kirner(Ermengarde), and Jessica Sheridan (Ernestina).

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winnerScott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn(Music Supervision), Robert Billig (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman(Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com

Photos courtesy of Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Cast of Hello, Dolly!

Cast of Hello, Dolly!

Cast of Hello, Dolly!

Wendy Burch

Wendy Burch

Sofia Milos

Sofia Milos

Patricia Ward Kelly

Patricia Ward Kelly

Masiela Lusha

Masiela Lusha

Nancy Allen

Nancy Allen

Patrick Kilpatrick

Patrick Kilpatrick

Carly Robyn Green

Carly Robyn Green

Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Ka, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich

Keala Settle

Keala Settle

Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon

Bernie Kopell

Bernie Kopell

Bernie Kopell

Eric Peterson

Courtney Reed

Courtney Reed

Courtney Reed

Courtney Reed

Kate Linder

Kate Linder

Carly Hughes

Carly Hughes

Ruta Lee

Ruta Lee

Mindy Sterling

Mindy Sterling

Eric Peterson

Eric Peterson

Jennifer Leigh Warren

Jennifer Leigh Warren

KYM HERJAVEC

KYM HERJAVEC

Jamie Luner

Jamie Luner

Karen Strassman

Karen Strassman

Malcolm Barrett

Malcolm Barrett

Naomi Grossman

Naomi Grossman

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Lea Thompson

Lea Thompson

Garrett Clayton

Garrett Clayton

Jaymes Vaughan, Jonathan Bennett

Jaymes Vaughan, Jonathan Bennett

Garrett Clayton, Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Kitana Turnbull

Kitana Turnbull

Kitana Turnbull

Lisa Loeb

Lisa Loeb

Lisa Loeb

Reginald Veljohnson, Kiki Shepard, Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter

Reginald Veljohnson, Kiki Shepard, Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter

Reginald Veljohnson

Reginald Veljohnson

Rob Colletti

Rob Colletti

Lynn Andrews

Lynn Andrews

John Krause, Moly McCook

John Krause, Moly McCook

John Krause

John Krause

Moly McCook

Moly McCook

Katherine Steele

Katherine Steele

Issie Swickle

Issie Swickle

Raegan Revord

Raegan Revord

Brooke Lewis

Brooke Lewis

Maury Gorgan, Creed Bratton

Maury Gorgan, Creed Bratton

Gloria Garayua

Gloria Garayua

      SHARE