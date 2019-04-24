Photo Flash: Nathan Lane, Kristine Nielsen & GARY Team Pose Onstage on Opening Night!

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus officially opened on Broadway on Sunday night, April 21, 2019. Starring three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, Tony Award nominee Kristine Nielsen, and Tony Award winner Julie White, Gary is directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe. Featuring original music by Danny Elfman, and movement by Bill Irwin, Gary is set just after the blood-soaked conclusion of William Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus.

In Gary, Taylor Mac's singular world view intersects with Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. In Mac's extraordinary new play, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants - Lane and Nielsen- are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400 - but it feels like the end of the world.

Below, check out portraits of the company as the pose onstage with some of their blood-soaked friends!

Photo Credit: Little Fang Photography





