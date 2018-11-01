MEAN GIRLS
Photo Flash: MEAN GIRLS Gets Sexy on Halloween (as Sexy Mice, Duh)

Nov. 1, 2018  

Following last night's October 31st performance, the cast of Mean Girls celebrated Halloween with the entire audience in style, in honor of Karen's iconic line - I'm a sexy mouse, duh! Check out the photo below!

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

