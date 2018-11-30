MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, and More Attend the Premiere of MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Nov. 30, 2018  

The stars of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" including Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Dick Van Dyke and director Ron Marshall attended the film's World Premiere at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood last night, November 29. The film opens nationwide December 19.

Check out photos from the premiere event below!

In Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light-and life-to the streets of London.

"Mary Poppins Returns" is directed by Rob Marshall. The screenplay is by David Magee and the screen story is by Magee & Rob Marshall & John DeLuca based upon the Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. The producers are John DeLuca, p.g.a., Rob Marshall, p.g.a. and Marc Platt, p.g.a. with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The music score is by Marc Shaiman and the film features all new original songs with music by Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman. The film also stars Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks; Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks; Julie Walters as the Banks' housekeeper Ellen; Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and introducing Joel Dawson as the Banks' children, with Colin Firth as Fidelity Fiduciary Bank's William Weatherall Wilkins; and Meryl Streep as Mary's eccentric cousin, Topsy. Angela Lansbury appears as the Balloon Lady, a treasured character from the PL Travers books and Dick Van Dyke is Mr. Dawes, Jr., the retired chairman of the bank now run by Firth's character.

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Emily Mortimer, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Emily Mortimer and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Wyatt Smith and John Myhre

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Iain Armitage

John DeLuca, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw and Rob Marshall

Director Rob Marshall

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Rob Marshall

Alan Bergman, Alan F. Horn, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman, Karen Dotrice, John DeLuca, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Marc Platt, Dick Van Dyke, Emily Blunt, Rob Marshall, Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Magee, Jessica Vrute, Sean Bailey, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson and Tarik Frimpong

John DeLuca, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Marc Platt

Karen Dotrice and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Sean Bailey, John DeLuca, Alan Bergman, Rob Marshall and Alan F. Horn

Arlene Silver, Emily Blunt and Dick Van Dyke

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bob Iger and Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver

Emily Mortimer

Mary Poppins Returns Marquee

Karen Dotrice

Karen Dotrice and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

Emily Mortimer

Pixie Davies

Joel Dawson

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw

Joel Dawson and Pixie Davies

John DeLuca and Rob Marshall

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Rob Marshall, Joel Dawson, Pixie Davies, Dick Van Dyke, John DeLuca, and Emily Blunt

Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, Sean Bailey, Alan Horn

John DeLuca, Jeremy Swift, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, Dick Van Dyke, Marc Platt, and Rob Marshall

Marc Shaiman, Karen Dotrice, John DeLuca, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw, Marc Platt, Alan Bergman, Alan Horn, Scott Wittman, Dick Van Dyke, Emily Blunt, Rob Marshall, Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Magee, Jessica Virtue, Sean Bailey, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, and Tarik Frimpong

Marc Platt

John DeLuca

Dick Van Dyke

Sandy Powell

Richard Sherman

