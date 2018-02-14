Photo Flash: Jonathan Groff, Andrea Burns and Julia Murney Teach at Christchurch International Musical Theatre Summer School

Broadway stars Jonathan Groff, Andrea Burns, and Julia Murney recently visited The Christchurch International Musical Theatre Summer School (CIMTSS) to teach classes to the students there. Check out photos from the class below!

CIMTSS was formed in 2014 by New Zealand composer and educator Luke Di Somma, and is a biennial holiday programme for musical theatre students. There are two streams - a Secondary School Students MT Workshop for high school students, and an Emerging Professional MT Intensive for older students who are more serious about their musical theatre career.

The aim of the school is to bring world class musical theatre education to New Zealand to inspire the next generation of Kiwi performers.

