Photo Flash: Joe Iconis, George Salazar, And More Appear at National Coalition Against Censorship Gala

Last night, the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC), celebrated Free Speech Defender Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of The Public Theater, at the annual gala, "Our Voices, Uncencosred."

Celebrating the vital role of theater in a democracy, playwright David Henry Hwang presented the award to Eustis recognizing his commitment to freedom of artistic expression. The event included a special performance by George Salazar and Joe Iconis of the Broadway-bound musical Be More Chill.

The evening benefited the National Coalition Against Censorship's work to protect and defend everyone's right to think, create and explore. NCAC's mission is to promote freedom of thought, inquiry and expression and oppose censorship in all its forms. For more information visit www. ncac.org

Photo Credit: National Coalition Against Censorship

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You