Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Janet McTeer & Company for BERNHARDT/HAMLET!

Click Here for More Articles on BERNHARDT/HAMLET

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Bernhardt/Hamlet, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand."

The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Paxton Whitehead as "Louis," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

Bernhardt/Hamlet begins preview performances on August 31, 2018 and opens officially on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). Bernhardt/Hamlet is a Roundabout Theatre Company commission.

This is a limited engagement through November 11, 2018. Check out photos from inside the rehearsal room below!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You