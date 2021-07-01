Photos: HAMILTON AND ME by Giles Terera is Available Now; Check Out Behind the Scenes Photos From the Book

Hamilton and Me, the new book by Giles Terera about his time in Hamilton, is now available today, July 1.

The book is drawn from a journal Terera kept throughout the period of preparation, rehearsal and performance. It offers an honest, intimate and thrilling look at everything involved in opening a once-in-a-generation production - the triumphs, breakthroughs and doubts, the camaraderie of the rehearsal room and the moments of quiet backstage contemplation - as well as a fascinating, in-depth exploration of now-iconic songs and moments from the world-famous musical, as seen from the inside.

The book features a Foreword by Hamilton creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In addition, the book is illustrated with dozens of colour photographs, many of which are previously unseen. Check out some of the exclusive photos below!

To celebrate the launch of Hamilton and Me on 1st July, Giles Terera returns to Hamilton's London home for an exclusive event that will be streamed live from the Victoria Palace Theatre via Fane which includes special guest appearances from original London cast members Jamael Westman and Rachel John and more.

Nick Hern Books will publish Hamilton and Me in hardback, ebook and audiobook, in all territories outside of North America. More information about the book can be found at www.hamiltonandme.com.