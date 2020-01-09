Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the Australian Cast of SIX in Action!

Six is currently embarking on an Australian tour, which is now playing at the Sydney Opera house. The tour will move Melbourne's Comedy Theatre from April 23 and Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre from June 11 as part of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

A witty, pop-fueled musical full of sass, SIX remixes the history of the SIX wives of Henry VIII - Britain's notorious Tudor King - as they take to the microphone to tell their stories: Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr.

The cast includes Chloé Zuel as Catherine of Aragon, Kala Gare as Anne Boleyn, Loren Hunter as Jane Seymour, Kiana Daniele as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Monsma as Katherine Howard, and Vidya Makan as Catherine Parr. Joining the SIX Australian Queens are swings Ella Burns, Karis Oka and Shannen Alyce Quan.

Get a first look at the cast in action in the photos below!

The SIX powerful women are transformed from Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses as they tell their rebellious tales in this original pop musical, accompanied by a phenomenal all-female band and inspired by the canon of music divas like Adele, Lily Allen and Ariana Grande. Since its Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut in 2017, SIX's electrifying soundtrack has continued to capture audiences around the world, garnering more than 300,000 streams each day making it the second highest streaming soundtrack in the world, second only to the Hamilton original cast recording.

It has been a meteoric rise for the creators, 24-year-old Cambridge graduates Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss who co-wrote the book, lyrics and music. The first original musical from the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, SIX blew away audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe and is now selling out an extended run on London's West End, for which it received five Olivier Award nominations. SIX is also currently selling out houses throughout North America with seasons in Chicago, Boston and Edmonton, and has also just embarked on a full UK tour. A Broadway opening has been announced for March 2020.

SIX The Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Sound Design is by Paul Gatehouse and Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton

Photo Credit: James D Morgan

Cast

ChloÃ© Zuel

Kala Gare

Cast

Loren Hunter

Kiana Daniele

Courtney Monsmar

Vidya Makan

Cast





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You