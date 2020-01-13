Photo Flash: First Look at David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood & More in A SOLDIER'S PLAY on Broadway
Previews are underway for A Soldier's Play, which opens officially on January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).
A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.
Check out a first look at the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and Billy Eugene Jones
Jerry O'Connell and Blair Underwood
Rob Demery, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and McKinley Belcher III
Warner Miller, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Blair Underwood
The company of A SOLDIER'S PLAY
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A new video has surfaced from behind the scenes of the film Uncut Gems, where Idina Menzel is seen singing Seasons of Love from Rent!... (read more)
Who Are Broadway Dance Captains and What Do They Do?
Some of the hardest working people on Broadway don't get enough credit. Their names aren't above the title- in fact, you've probably never heard their... (read more)
Erika Henningsen Set Departure Date From MEAN GIRLS
Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress announced on Instagram that she will be departing on February 22.... (read more)
Emma Pittman to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Emma Pittman will make her official Broadway debut as Broadway's newest a?oeRoxie Harta?? on stage at the Ambassador Theatre later this year.... (read more)
Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins and More Join the Cast of Broadway-Bound DIANA
Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group announced today the complete cast for Diana, the upcoming new ... (read more)
Quiz: Which Lin-Manuel Miranda Show Are You?
We're celebrating the incredible Broadway run of Freestyle Love Supreme by giving you the chance to see which of Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda's icon... (read more)