Photo Flash: First Look at Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale, and Cherry Jones in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact is now in previews. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman directs the world premiere, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway.

Get a first look at the cast in action below!

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the provocative true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

Photo Credit: Peter Cunningham

