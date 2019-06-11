Photo Flash: First Look at Ben Davis, Kendra Kassebaum, and the Cast of the Muny's GUYS AND DOLLS

We've got a first look at the Muny's production of Guys and Dolls!

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls gambles with luck and love during a time when Broadway was rampant with wise guys, mission girls and Lindy's cheesecake. This all-time Broadway classic features a high-rolling score, including "Luck Be a Lady," "If I Were a Bell" and "Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat." With this Muny favorite, everyone's a winner!



This high-rolling cast features Ben Davis (Sky Masterson), Brittany Bradford (Sarah Brown), Jordan Gelber (Nathan Detroit), Kendra Kassebaum (Miss Adelaide), Ken Page (Arvide Abernathy), Zoe Vonder Haar (General Cartwright), Orville Mendoza (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Jared Gertner (Benny Southstreet), Brendan Averett (Big Jule), Kevin Cahoon (Harry the Horse) and Rich Pisarkiewicz (Lt. Brannigan). An exceptional ensemble completes this cast, including Calvin Cooper, Darien Crago, Matthew Davies, Colby Dezelick, Tyler Eisenreich, Whitney G-Bowley, Berklea Going, Julie Hanson, Jeff Kuhr, Alicia Lundgren, Erin N. Moore, Jevares Myrick, Michael Santomassimo, Kelly Sheehan, Matthew Steffens, Keith Tyrone, Amy Van Norstrand, Jerry Vogel and Sharrod Williams. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.



A show-stopping creative team leads this production with direction by Gordon Greenberg, co-choreography by Lorin Latarro and Patrick O'Neill, music direction by Brad Haak, scenic design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Leah J. Loukas and production stage management by Nancy Uffner. Casting is by Tesley + Co.





