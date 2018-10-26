Photo Flash: First Look and Elaine May & Company in THE WAVERLY GALLERY on Broadway!

The Waverly Gallery just opened on Broadway last night, October 25, 2018. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

A powerfully poignant and often hilarious play, The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty, and feisty grandmother's final battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson. More than a memory play, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor and strength of a family in the face of crisis.

Directed by Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Lila Neugebauer (in her Broadway debut), the cast will include Grammy Award winner and Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee, Elaine May, Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges and, in his third Lonergan play, Michael Cera, Tony Award-winner David Cromer and Tony Award-winner Joan Allen.

Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

