Photo Flash: Doris Dear Brought The Rumpus Room To Cherry Grove!

Last night at the historic Cherry Grove Community House Theater in Fire Island, Doris Dear brought the Rumpus Room to a packed house with her show "More Gurl Talk". Tales of growing up with "her" parents Taffy and Duke and Nancy, "her" sister, in Staten Island, proved to be a hilarious and touching evening in Fire Island.

Songs such as "How Lovely to be a Woman", "Born to Entertain" and that mostly unknown "Schraffts!" brought the house down with laughter while Doris touched the hearts and souls with "You're My World", "I'm Becoming My Mother" and "Mama A Rainbow".

Doris will be touring the show with new dates announced soon!

More info at www.dorisdear.com





