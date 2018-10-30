Photo Flash: Broadway Steps Up to Support the Drama Book Shop!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the historic Drama Book Shop, located just steps from the heart of Times Square, will leave its 40th Street home because of recent rent escalations, according to Crains New York.

Vice President Allen Hubby told Crains: "We knew it was getting too expensive. It's hard to cover a $20,000 rent when most of the books you offer only cost about $10. Not to mention salaries, the costs of buying the books, electricity, taxes. We can't afford it."

Many of the industry's brightest talents have stepped up to support of the shop in any way they can. Lin-Manuel Miranda recently stopped by to sign every item with his name on it and encouraged his colleagues to do the same. Just yesterday, playwrights showed up to sign some of their plays in support the shop, including Lynn Nottage, Theresa Rebeck, Moises Kaufman, J.T. Rogers and Eric Bogosian.

Check out come of the action below!

#DearEvanHansen wants NYC's historic @dramabookshop to go on for forever. You can help right now here: https://t.co/5rKWFVFqc1 pic.twitter.com/lZpAqlbkNa - Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) October 29, 2018

Plays signed. But mission will not really be accomplished until @dramabookshop gets funded as the treasured NYC cultural institution it is. pic.twitter.com/jltGghaXEB - David Henry Hwang (@DavidHenryHwang) October 28, 2018

First, read this: https://t.co/KMJOXBd2F1

Second, don't know where the next home for @dramabookshop is yet, but FWIW, I stopped by this morning and signed everything with my name on it -the books, the scores. Go spend money there. To be continued. pic.twitter.com/x41MJoL20R - Fiendstyle Lungs ToScream (@Lin_Manuel) October 25, 2018

The Drama Book Shop, founded in 1917, has had various locations throughout New York City over the last century. Its current venue, 250 West 40th Street, has been the shop's home for over 25 years. For the last century, the shop has provided the theatre and film community with a treasure trove of playscripts, libretti, technique books, sheet music and more. It's staff - made of actors, writers and directors - has been helping customers find monologues and scenes on a daily basis since the shop's opening. In 2011, The Drama Book Shop received an Honorary Tony Award for excellence in Theatre. The award is proudly on display in the shop for all customers to see.

For decades, playwrights, performers and authors have celebrated book releases at the shop with readings and signings. Most notably, signings have included Joel Grey(Master of Ceremonies), Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter (Hamilton: The Revolution) and Theresa Rebeck (I'm Glad About You). Authors expected to appear at the shop in its 100th Anniversary Year include Samuel D. Hunter (January 6th, 2017),Harriet Walter(February 6th, 2017), Robert O'Hara (February 10th, 2017) and more.

A safe haven to many, students of theatre can often be found in the shop from open to close. Whether they are searching for the perfect audition piece, or just seeking a safe place to discover a new play, performers from around the world have come to call The Drama Book Shop "home".

