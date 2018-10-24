The Historic Drama Book Shop Will Change Locations Early Next Year

The historic Drama Book Shop, located just steps from the heart of Times Square, will leave its 40th Street home because of recent rent escalations, according to Crains New York.

Vice President Allen Hubby told Crains: "We knew it was getting too expensive. It's hard to cover a $20,000 rent when most of the books you offer only cost about $10. Not to mention salaries, the costs of buying the books, electricity, taxes. We can't afford it."

The current lease expires at the end of January. A new location has not yet been announced.

The Drama Book Shop, founded in 1917, has had various locations throughout New York City over the last century. Its current venue, 250 West 40th Street, has been the shop's home for over 25 years. For the last century, the shop has provided the theatre and film community with a treasure trove of playscripts, libretti, technique books, sheet music and more. It's staff - made of actors, writers and directors - has been helping customers find monologues and scenes on a daily basis since the shop's opening. In 2011, The Drama Book Shop received an Honorary Tony Award for excellence in Theatre. The award is proudly on display in the shop for all customers to see.

For decades, playwrights, performers and authors have celebrated book releases at the shop with readings and signings. Most notably, signings have included Joel Grey(Master of Ceremonies), Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter (Hamilton: The Revolution) and Theresa Rebeck (I'm Glad About You). Authors expected to appear at the shop in its 100th Anniversary Year include Samuel D. Hunter (January 6th, 2017),Harriet Walter (February 6th, 2017), Robert O'Hara (February 10th, 2017) and more.

A safe haven to many, students of theatre can often be found in the shop from open to close. Whether they are searching for the perfect audition piece, or just seeking a safe place to discover a new play, performers from around the world have come to call The Drama Book Shop "home". Among the shop's most notable customers is Hamilton-creatorLin-Manuel Miranda, who workshopped his first musical In The Heights in the shop'sArthur Seelen Theatre (located on the basement level). Fans of the performer/composer often ask to see the theatre where Lin-Manuel Miranda first made his mark. Readers may recall that Miranda rallied the theatrical community to raise funds for the shop after a flood destroyed more than half of the inventory earlier this year. In addition to the Hamilton star, a bevy of Broadway's greatest stars gathered for a night of music at Feinstein's/54 Below to raise additional funds for the shop's recovery.

