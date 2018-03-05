Photo Flash: Broadway Composers Unite at the Oscars!

Mar. 5, 2018  

Broadway was in the house last night at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, where presenter Lin-Manuel Miranda posed with his fellow Broadway composers and Best Song nominees Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Check out the photo of the whole gang below!

For the second consecutive year, late-night talk show favorite Jimmy Kimmel returned to host Hollywood's most celebrated night. The 90th Academy Awards®, produced by Oscar®-nominated Michael De Luca and Emmy®-nominated Jennifer Todd, was broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The 90th Oscars® aired live on the ABC Television Network and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Click here for a full list of winners!


