A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

Photo Flash: A BRONX TALE Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

Feb. 14, 2018  

What a feat! A BRONX TALE recently celebrated the incredible milestone of 500 performances on Broadway. Congratulations to all involved!

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s- where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

A Bronx Tale is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, written by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menkenand three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, and produced by music mogul Tommy Mottola, The Dodgers (Jersey Boys, Matilda) and Tribeca Productions.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

high res photos

Photo Flash: A BRONX TALE Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway
Chazz Palminteri and Nick Cordero. In the house â€" Cast of A BRONX TALE and audience at the Longacre Theatre

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Broadway Star Jan Maxwell Dies at 61
  • Breaking: Broadway Legend Betty Buckley Will Lead National Tour of HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Harry Connick Jr. to Star in the World Premiere of THE STING in Pre-Broadway Engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Vanessa Hudgens, Eden Espinosa, Ana Villafañe and More Will Star in IN THE HEIGHTS at the Kennedy Center
  • Full Cast Announced for SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
  • Oscar, Grammy, Tony Winners Pasek & Paul To Pen Music For New Animated Film