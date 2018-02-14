Photo Flash: A BRONX TALE Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

What a feat! A BRONX TALE recently celebrated the incredible milestone of 500 performances on Broadway. Congratulations to all involved!

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s- where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

A Bronx Tale is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, written by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menkenand three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, and produced by music mogul Tommy Mottola, The Dodgers (Jersey Boys, Matilda) and Tribeca Productions.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson



Chazz Palminteri and Nick Cordero. In the house â€" Cast of A BRONX TALE and audience at the Longacre Theatre

