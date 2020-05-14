Photo: First Look at EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Adaptation
Check out a first look at the film adaptation of the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, featuring a first look at Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanelle and the film's title star Max Harwood!
FIRST LOOK: Everybody's Going To Be Talking About the first official image of @RichardEGrant as Loco Chanelle & @MaxHarwood as Jamie in #JamieFilm by @JButterell @tommacwriter & @DanGSells .Opens Oct21. (Copyright @20thcentury ) pic.twitter.com/6pypXjEXCt- Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) May 14, 2020
As Sharon Horgan will portray Miss Hedges, and Sarah Lancashire will play Jamie's mother, Margaret.
Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.
Jamie doesn't quite fit in.
Jamie is terrified about the future.
Jamie is going to be a sensation.
Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.
With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.
Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.
Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 and is now playing at the Apollo Theatre in the West End, currently booking until 6 April 2019. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards, received the UK Theatre and What's On Stage Awards for Best New Musical and won the Attitude Culture Award 2017. Dan Gillespie Sells won Best Composer at The Stage Debut Awards, John McCrea won the What's On Stage award for Best Actor in a Musical, the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in A Musical and was named joint Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Circle Awards and Lucie Shorthouse won the What's On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actresses in a Musical.
