Contest: Enter to Win Tickets to THE RECIPE at La Jolla Playhouse

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to world-premiere play The Recipe. Before Julia Child became the beloved TV icon we know, she was a rambunctious rebel pushing back against the privileged yet bland life expected of her.

Featuring Broadway veteran Christina Kirk (Well, Clybourne Park) as Julia and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can) as her true love, Paul Child, the play follows young Julia as she careens from Pasadena to New York, Washington, D.C., Ceylon, and finally to Paris’s famed Cordon Bleu cooking school — where she faces long odds, too-short sleeves, and her own self-doubt before discovering her true calling.

Two-time Tony Award nominee playwright Claudia Shear and two-time Obie Award-winning director Lisa Peterson return to the Playhouse to lead this delightful world premiere — don't miss it.

For more information on The Recipe, click here.