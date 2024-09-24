Photo: First Look at Adam Driver in HOLD ON TO ME DARLING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look Adam Driver in Kenneth Lonergan’s Hold on to Me Darling, which begins performances tonight at the Lucille Lortel theatre. Directed by Neil Pepe, the production will celebrate opening night on Wednesday, October 16th.

Joining Driver as Strings McCrane are Heather Burns as Nancy, Adelaide Clemens as Essie, Keith Nobbs as Jimmy, CJ Wilson as Duke, and Frank Wood as Mitch.

On learning of his mother’s death, country music icon Strings McCrane (Driver) finds himself in an existential tailspin. The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee. The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings’ success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun.

The creative team for Hold on to Me Darling will include Walt Spangler (scenic design), Suttirat Larlarb (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), and David Van Tiegham (sound design). Casting is by Telsey Casting, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Manager.