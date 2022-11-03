Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sings 'Carols For A Cure'

Nov. 03, 2022  

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause "Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022" is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can.

A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is "Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each production company is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with the cast of The Phantom of the Opera as they laid down their track a "Phan"tastic version of, "The Twelve Days of Christmas". This amazing version features an arrangement by Ed Matthew. The music director and conductor was Dale Rieling.

You can purchase "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" at most all Broadway musicals during the BC/EFA Red Bucket Drive and will be available for online purchase at www.broadwaycares.org. Previous volumes are also available for purchase there and on iTunes.

Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Angie Finn

Katherine McNamee

Ed Matthew (Arranger)

Patricia Phillips

Katherine McNamee, Patricia Phillips, Addie Gerber and Angie Finn

Giselle O. Alvarez

Giselle O. Alvarez

Katherine McNamee, Patricia Phillips, Addie Gerber, Angie Finn and Giselle O. Alvarez

Addie Gerber

Patricia Phillips, Addie Gerber and Angie Finn

Maree Johnson

Giselle O. Alvarez and Maree Johnson

Dale Rieling (Conductor), Ed Matthew, Addie Gerber, Katherine McNamee, Patricia Phillips, Luke Grooms, Giselle O. Alvarez, Angie Finn, Maree Johnson and Lynn Pinto (Producer)

Eric Anthony Lopez

Lynn Pinto, Angie Finn, Maree Johnson, Giselle O. Alvarez and Patricia Phillips

Curt Olds

Eric Anthony Lopez, Luke Grooms, Curt Olds and Carrington Vilmont

Carrington Vilmont

Dale Rieling, Eric Anthony Lopez, Curt Olds, Luke Grooms, Carrington Vilmont and Ed Matthew

Ed Matthew and Dale Rieling

Carrington Vilmont

Dale Rieling, Carrington Vilmont and Ed Matthew

The Phantom of the Opera Musicians



