THE PARISIAN WOMAN
Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE PARISIAN WOMAN Joins Sardi's Wall Of Fame

Mar. 1, 2018  

The cast of The Parisian Woman are now on the Sardi's wall of fame! Check out photos of the cast, including Uma Thurman, Josh Lucas, Marton Csokas, Blair Brown, and Phillipa Soo, receiving their portraits below!

Academy Award® nominee Uma Thurman stars in The Parisian Woman, a new play by Academy Award® and Emmy® Award nominee Beau Willimon("House of Cards") and directed by Tony Award® winner Pam MacKinnon(Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?).

Set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, the story follows Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage, and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.

The Parisian Woman began performances November 9 at Hudson Theatre, and also stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama), Marton Csokas (The Lord of the Rings), Tony Award® nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) and Tony Award®-winner Blair Brown.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

