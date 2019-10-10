Photo Coverage: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Company Poses Atop the Empire State Building!

All Percy Jackson fans know that Olympus is located on the 600th floor of the Empire State Building, so what better place for the cast of Broadway's The Lightning Thief to meet the press? Below, check out photos of the company atop NYC's most famous building as they previewed songs from the show!

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is now in previews ahead of a Wednesday, October 16th opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street).

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure about accepting that normal is a myth and embracing the superpowers inside all of us.

The cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the full original company of the 2019 tour: Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Rob Rokicki



The cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF



Chris McCarrell



The cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF



Stephen Brackett



Stephen Brackett and the cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF



The cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF



The cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF



Jalynn Steele, Ryan Knowles, Rob Rokicki



Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, Jorrel Javier, Jalynn Steele



James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Kristin Stokes



The cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF



Sarah Beth Pfeifer



Kristin Stokes



Jorrel Javier



James Hayden Rodriguez



Ryan Knowles



Jalynn Steele



Chris McCarrell



Rob Rokicki, Stephen Brackett



The cast and creative team of THE LIGHTNING THIEF