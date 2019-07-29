Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble

Jul. 29, 2019  

This afternoon, Ghostlight Records celebrated the CD release of The Jonathan Larson Project with an exclusive in-store signing and performance at Barnes & Noble.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big release! Check out photos from the celebration below!

The even include performances from Nick Blaemire,Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar, in addition to appearances from Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who directed and conceived the show, and Charlie Rosen, who provided music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements - will feature a performance of musical selections and a CD signing. The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side.

The Jonathan Larson Project features the music of the late Jonathan Larson, the generation-defining writer of Rent and tick, tick... BOOM!, the former an iconic Broadway landmark and the latter a beloved musical gem. The Jonathan Larson Project is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work featuring songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia; songs that were cut from Rent and tick, tick... BOOM!; songs written for both theatrical revues and for the radio; songs about politics, love and New York City; including many never before publicly performed or recorded.

The limited edition CD package features a collectible 40-page hardbound book containing previously unreleased artist archival materials, including photos and images of original lyric and music sheets, scripts, notebook pages, and much more. Also included are song lyrics, song annotations, and production and recording studio photos, along with liner notes from director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who conceived the project, and Jonathan LarsonGrant-winning writer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, NBC's "Smash"). To order or stream the album, or to pre-order the CD, please visitghostlightrecords.lnk.to/jonathanlarsonproject

The cast features some of this generation's greatest musical theater talent, includingNick Blaemire (tick, tick... BOOM!, Found, Godspell), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, Beatsville, Company), Andy Mientus (NBC's "Smash," Spring Awakening, Les Misérables),Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family), and George Salazar (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, tick, tick... BOOM!).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
The Jonathan Larson Project CD Release at Barnes and Noble

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Steven Sorrentino

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Nick Blaemire

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Charlie Rosen (Music Supervisor)

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Charlie Rosen and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Charlie Rosen and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Charlie Rosen and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Charlie Rosen and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Lauren Marcus, Charlie Rosen, Steven Sorrentino and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus, Charlie Rosen Jennifer Ashley Tepper and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus, Charlie Rosen Jennifer Ashley Tepper and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Lauren Marcus, Charlie Rosen Jennifer Ashley Tepper and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Jennifer Ashley Tepper and George Salazar

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar and Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
Charlie Rosen and Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar, Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus

Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
George Salazar, Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Release Party Takes Over Barnes & Noble
  • Photo Coverage: Mark William Records 'Come Croon With Me'
  • Photo Coverage: Ryann Redmond, Arielle Jacobs, and More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
  • Photo Coverage: Cady Huffman in MISS PEGGY LEE: IN HER OWN WORDS AND MUSIC at The Green Room 42
  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents THE STEPMOTHER
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage with the Cast of BROADWAY'S RISING STARS 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup