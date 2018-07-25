Photo Coverage: Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere production of This Ain't No Disco, a new musical from Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers).
Featuring a book by Trask, Yanowitz and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), direction by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia), and choreography by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island), the production will play through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).
Part rock opera, part impressionist tone poem set in the nightclubs and art world of 1979 New York City, This Ain't No Disco interweaves the stories of strivers, dreamers and drifters searching for their place at Studio 54 and Mudd Club, the art scene and downtown lofts. In their uptown / downtown quest for revelry and kinship, this disparate group, in different stages of becoming and falling apart, find themselves and each other in a city on the verge of a massive cultural shift.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Trevor McQueen, Cameron Amandus
