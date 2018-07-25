Photo Coverage: Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

Jul. 25, 2018  

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere production of This Ain't No Disco, a new musical from Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers).

Featuring a book by Trask, Yanowitz and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), direction by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia), and choreography by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island), the production will play through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Part rock opera, part impressionist tone poem set in the nightclubs and art world of 1979 New York City, This Ain't No Disco interweaves the stories of strivers, dreamers and drifters searching for their place at Studio 54 and Mudd Club, the art scene and downtown lofts. In their uptown / downtown quest for revelry and kinship, this disparate group, in different stages of becoming and falling apart, find themselves and each other in a city on the verge of a massive cultural shift.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

Trevor McQueen, Cameron Amandus

Eddie Cooper

Will Connolly

Chilina Kennedy

Theo Stockman

Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall

The cast of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

Marti Gould Cummings

Marti Gould Cummings

Susie McCollum, Kevin McCollum

Kristin Griffith, Peter Maloney

Kristin Griffith, Peter Maloney

Ngozi Anyanwu

Ngozi Anyanwu

Cameron Amandus

Cameron Amandus

Antonio Watson

Antonio Watson

Emily Lazar

Emily Lazar

Lulu Fall

Lulu Fall

Krystina Alabado, Trevor McQueen, Lulu Fall

Krystina Alabado, Trevor McQueen, Lulu Fall

Krystina Alabado

Krystina Alabado

Theo Stockman, Peter LaPrade, John-Michael Lyles

Peter LaPrade

Peter LaPrade

Theo Stockman

Theo Stockman

Eddie Cooper, Darko Tresnjak, John-Michael Lyles

Chuck Cooper, Eddie Cooper, Lilli Cooper

Eddie Cooper

Eddie Cooper

Jeffory Lawson, Darko Tresnjak, Mary McCann, Neil Pepe

Darko Tresnjak

Darko Tresnjak

Darko Tresnjak, Camille A. Brown

Darko Tresnjak, Camille A. Brown

Eddie Cooper, Lilli Cooper

Krystina Alabado, Theo Stockman

John-Michael Lyles, Ian Paget, Will Connolly, Hannah Florence, Krystal Mackie, Tony D'Alelio

Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy

Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy

Chilina Kennedy

Chilina Kennedy

Stephen Trask, Darko Tresnjak, Peter Yanowitz

Stephen Trask, Darius Smith, Peter Yanowitz

Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz

Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz

Tony D'Alelio

Tony D'Alelio

Will Connolly

Will Connolly

Nicole Medoro, Tony D'Alelio

Nicole Medoro

Nicole Medoro

Samantha Marie Ware

Samantha Marie Ware

Theo Stockman, Chilina Kennedy

The cast of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

  Photo Coverage: Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO
