Photo Coverage: Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere production of This Ain't No Disco, a new musical from Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers).

Featuring a book by Trask, Yanowitz and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), direction by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia), and choreography by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island), the production will play through Sunday, August 12th, 2018 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Part rock opera, part impressionist tone poem set in the nightclubs and art world of 1979 New York City, This Ain't No Disco interweaves the stories of strivers, dreamers and drifters searching for their place at Studio 54 and Mudd Club, the art scene and downtown lofts. In their uptown / downtown quest for revelry and kinship, this disparate group, in different stages of becoming and falling apart, find themselves and each other in a city on the verge of a massive cultural shift.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Trevor McQueen, Cameron Amandus



Eddie Cooper



Will Connolly



Chilina Kennedy



Theo Stockman



Krystina Alabado, Lulu Fall



Marti Gould Cummings



Susie McCollum, Kevin McCollum



Kristin Griffith, Peter Maloney



Ngozi Anyanwu



Cameron Amandus



Antonio Watson



Emily Lazar



Lulu Fall



Krystina Alabado, Trevor McQueen, Lulu Fall



Krystina Alabado



Theo Stockman, Peter LaPrade, John-Michael Lyles



Peter LaPrade



Theo Stockman



Eddie Cooper, Darko Tresnjak, John-Michael Lyles



Chuck Cooper, Eddie Cooper, Lilli Cooper



Eddie Cooper



Jeffory Lawson, Darko Tresnjak, Mary McCann, Neil Pepe



Darko Tresnjak



Darko Tresnjak, Camille A. Brown



Eddie Cooper, Lilli Cooper



Krystina Alabado, Theo Stockman



John-Michael Lyles, Ian Paget, Will Connolly, Hannah Florence, Krystal Mackie, Tony D'Alelio



Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy



Chilina Kennedy



Stephen Trask, Darko Tresnjak, Peter Yanowitz



Stephen Trask, Darius Smith, Peter Yanowitz



Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz



Tony D'Alelio



Will Connolly



Nicole Medoro, Tony D'Alelio



Nicole Medoro



Samantha Marie Ware



Theo Stockman, Chilina Kennedy



The cast of THIS AIN'T NO DISCO