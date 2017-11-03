Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Sardi's Restaurant unveiled a long-awaited caricature of showbiz legend, Miss Rose Marie, this afternoon Friday, November 3rd.
This week marks the 66th anniversary of Rose Marie's premiere on Broadway in Top Banana. A frequent patron of Sardi's, her most notable visit was Nov. 1, 1951, when she and the rest of the cast waited around for their opening night reviews.
The unveiling coincides with the release of Rose Marie's documentary, Wait for Your Laugh.
Rose Marie logged over 300 performances in Top Banana, a musical that garnered leading man, Phil Silvers, a TONY. Many of the stars she worked with have already been honored with caricatures on Sardi's famed walls, including Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Milton Berle, and Joan Rivers just to name a few.
It's been 45 years since Rose Marie last appeared on the Great White Way, but that just makes this honor all the more special.
"I can't believe this. I never thought this would happen and I'm so thrilled to be part of the history there at Sardi's. I loved my time on Broadway and it's a real honor to be included. I just love it and am so grateful to Max and Sean," said Rose Marie.
Photos by Genevieve Rafter- Keddy.
Noopy Rodrigues (Rose Marie's daughter) and Peter Marshall
Max Klimavicius unveils the caricature of Rose Marie
Max Klimavicius, Noopy Rodrugues and Peter Marshall
David Jannone and Joseph Sirola
Maris Roshler and Noopy Rodrigues
Steven Rodrigues, Maria Roshler, Noopy Rodrigues and Alan Leicht
Alan Leicht, Renee Lippin, Noopy Rodrigues and Steven Rodrigues
Noopy Rodrigues and Steven Rodrigues
Jason Wise, Christina Wise, Noopy Rodrigues and Steven Rodrigues
Jason Wise and Christina Wise
Maria Roshler and Noopy Rodrigues
Debbi Whiting and Noopy Rodrigues
Peter Marshall and Noopy Rodrigues
Peter Marshall and Laurie Marshall
David Jannone and Tom Carrozza
Jason Wise, Christina Wise, Noopy Rodrigues and Kathy Brown
Noopy Rodrigues and her mom Rose Marie
Noopy Rodrigues and her mom Rose Marie
Bernard Furshpan, Noopy Rodrigues and Joanne Furshpan
Richard Skipper and Debbi Whiting