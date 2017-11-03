Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's

Sardi's Restaurant unveiled a long-awaited caricature of showbiz legend, Miss Rose Marie, this afternoon Friday, November 3rd.

This week marks the 66th anniversary of Rose Marie's premiere on Broadway in Top Banana. A frequent patron of Sardi's, her most notable visit was Nov. 1, 1951, when she and the rest of the cast waited around for their opening night reviews.

The unveiling coincides with the release of Rose Marie's documentary, Wait for Your Laugh.



Rose Marie logged over 300 performances in Top Banana, a musical that garnered leading man, Phil Silvers, a TONY. Many of the stars she worked with have already been honored with caricatures on Sardi's famed walls, including Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Milton Berle, and Joan Rivers just to name a few.



It's been 45 years since Rose Marie last appeared on the Great White Way, but that just makes this honor all the more special.



"I can't believe this. I never thought this would happen and I'm so thrilled to be part of the history there at Sardi's. I loved my time on Broadway and it's a real honor to be included. I just love it and am so grateful to Max and Sean," said Rose Marie.

Photos by Genevieve Rafter- Keddy.



