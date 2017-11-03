Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's

Nov. 3, 2017  

Sardi's Restaurant unveiled a long-awaited caricature of showbiz legend, Miss Rose Marie, this afternoon Friday, November 3rd.

This week marks the 66th anniversary of Rose Marie's premiere on Broadway in Top Banana. A frequent patron of Sardi's, her most notable visit was Nov. 1, 1951, when she and the rest of the cast waited around for their opening night reviews.

The unveiling coincides with the release of Rose Marie's documentary, Wait for Your Laugh.

Rose Marie logged over 300 performances in Top Banana, a musical that garnered leading man, Phil Silvers, a TONY. Many of the stars she worked with have already been honored with caricatures on Sardi's famed walls, including Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Milton Berle, and Joan Rivers just to name a few.

It's been 45 years since Rose Marie last appeared on the Great White Way, but that just makes this honor all the more special.

"I can't believe this. I never thought this would happen and I'm so thrilled to be part of the history there at Sardi's. I loved my time on Broadway and it's a real honor to be included. I just love it and am so grateful to Max and Sean," said Rose Marie.

Photos by Genevieve Rafter- Keddy.

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Noopy Rodrigues (Rose Marie's daughter) and Peter Marshall

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Peter Marshall

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Max Klimavicius unveils the caricature of Rose Marie

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Max Klimavicius, Noopy Rodrugues and Peter Marshall

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Rose Marie

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Peter Marshall

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
David Jannone and Joseph Sirola

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Maris Roshler and Noopy Rodrigues

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Steven Rodrigues, Maria Roshler, Noopy Rodrigues and Alan Leicht

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Alan Leicht, Renee Lippin, Noopy Rodrigues and Steven Rodrigues

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Noopy Rodrigues and Steven Rodrigues

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Jason Wise, Christina Wise, Noopy Rodrigues and Steven Rodrigues

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Jason Wise, Christina Wise, Noopy Rodrigues and Steven Rodrigues

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Jason Wise and Christina Wise

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Maria Roshler and Noopy Rodrigues

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Debbi Whiting and Noopy Rodrigues

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Peter Marshall and Noopy Rodrigues

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Peter Marshall and Noopy Rodrigues

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Peter Marshall and Laurie Marshall

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
David Jannone and Tom Carrozza

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Jason Wise, Christina Wise, Noopy Rodrigues and Kathy Brown

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Jason Wise, Christina Wise, Noopy Rodrigues and Kathy Brown

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Noopy Rodrigues and her mom Rose Marie

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Noopy Rodrigues and her mom Rose Marie

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Bernard Furshpan, Noopy Rodrigues and Joanne Furshpan

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Richard Skipper and Debbi Whiting

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Richard Skipper and Debbi Whiting

Photo Coverage: Showbiz Legend Miss Rose Marie Gets Caricature at Sardi's
Rose Marie


