Photo Coverage: Remembering Veteran Actor Danny Aiello
Broadway world was saddened to report the passing of stage and screen star Danny Aiell, who passed away on December 12, from a 'sudden illness.' He was 86 years old.
Take a look back on the life and career of this esteemed artist with a collection of photos from our archives.
Aiello appeared in numerous motion pictures, including The Godfather Part II (1974), The Front (1976), Once Upon a Time in America (1984), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), Moonstruck (1987), Harlem Nights (1989), Hudson Hawk (1991), Ruby (1992), Léon: The Professional (1994), 2 Days in the Valley (1996), Dinner Rush (2000), and Lucky Number Slevin (2006). He had a pivotal role in the Spike Lee film Do the Right Thing (1989) as Salvatore "Sal" Frangione, earning a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Aiello's Broadway credits include Gemini, The Floating Light Bulb, Hurlyburly, The House of Blue Leaves, Wheelbarrow Closers, Knockout, Lamppost Reunion, and most recently, Home for the Holidays. In July 2011, Aiello appeared Off Broadway in the two-act drama The Shoemaker, written by Susan Charlotte and directed by Antony Marsellis.
Aiello, the fifth of six children, was born on West 68th Street, Manhattan, the son of parents, Frances (née Pietrocova), a seamstress, and Daniel Louis Aiello. He moved to the South Bronx when he was seven, and later attended James Monroe High School.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Danny Aiello in Times Square on June 11, 1979 in New York City.
Danny Aiello attends the Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 11, 1997 in New York City.
Danny Aiello, Bruce Willis and Mayor David Dinkins attend the Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 11, 1997 in New York City.
Danny Aiello attends the Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Mansion on June 11, 1997 in New York City.
Danny Aiello with his wife on April 10, 1990 in New York City.
Danny Aiello attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "MEMPHIS" at the Shubert Theatre in New York City. October 19, 2009.
Danny Aiello attends the Crystal Apple Awards at Gracie Manson, NYC.June 10, 1998.
Danny Aiello attends a Broadway Opening on December 1, 1980 in New York City.
Danny Aiello attending the Opening Night Celebration for the New Broadway Musical JERSEY BOYS at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.
Danny Aiello attending the Opening Night Celebration for the New Broadway Musical JERSEY BOYS at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.
Danny Aiello attends the off-Broadway Opening Night Performance of "Dinner With The Boys" at Acorn Theatre on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Danny Aiello and Kathleen K. Johnson during the Off-Broadway Opening Night of 'Fiercely Independent' at the Soho Playhouse on March 6, 2019 in New York City.
Jordan Sobel, Danny Aiello, Kathleen K. Johnson, Caitlin Gallogly, Christopher M. Smith and Michael J. Guccione during the Off-Broadway Opening Night of 'Fiercely Independent' at the Soho Playhouse on March 6, 2019 in New York City.
Danny Aiello and Lee Mazzilli attends the off-Broadway Opening Night Performance of "Dinner With The Boys" at Acorn Theatre on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Danny Aiello and Lee Mazzilli attend the off-Broadway Opening Night Performance of "Dinner With The Boys" at Acorn Theatre on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Danny Aiello and Kathleen K. Johnson during the Off-Broadway Opening Night of 'Fiercely Independent' at the Soho Playhouse on March 6, 2019 in New York City.
Danny Aiello attending the 56th Annual Drama Desk Awards Arrivals at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
Danny Aiello attending the 56th Annual Drama Desk Awards Arrivals at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
Michael J. Cuccione, Jonathan Tessero and Danny Aiello attends the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration' at the Copacabana in New York City.
Peter Hollens, Danny Aiello, ICandice Glover, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Josh Kaufman, Bianca Ryan and Evynne Hollens attends the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration' at the Copacabana in New York City.
Jordan Sobel, Danny Aiello, Christopher M. Smith and Caitlin Gallogly during the Off-Broadway Opening Night of 'Fiercely Independent' at the Soho Playhouse on March 6, 2019 in New York City.
Danny Aiello attends the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration' at the Copacabana in New York City.
Danny Aiello attends the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration' at the Copacabana in New York City.
Aubrey Rubin and Danny Aiello attends the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration' at the Copacabana in New York City.
Jonathan Tessero, Peter Hollens, Danny Aiello, Candice Glover, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Josh Kaufman, Bianca Ryan, Evynne Hollens and Michael J. Guccione attends the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration' at the Copacabana in New York City.
Danny Aiello attends the Broadway Opening Night after party for 'Home for the Holidays - The Broadway Concert Celebration' at the Copacabana in New York City.
Theatre Marquee unveiling Danny Aiello appearing in "Home For The Holidays" starring Danny Aiello at August Wilson Theatre Theatre on November 3, 2017 in New York City.