Photo Coverage: Remembering Martin Charnin

Today, BroadwayWorld is remembering Martin Charnin, who died earlier this week.

Martin Charnin is perhaps best known for conceiving, directing, and writing the lyrics for the hit Broadway musical Annie, for which he won the Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Director and Outstanding Lyrics, as well as the Tony Award for Best Original Score.

BroadwayWorld is taking a look back at Charnin's life through our photo archives. Check out the photos below.

Charnin also worked in television, and won an Emmy in 1971 for his work on "Annie, The Woman in the Life of a Man." He won two primetime Emmy Awards the following year for "S'Wonderful, S'Marvelous, S'Gershwin."

Charnin's Broadway directing debut was in 1973, when he conceived and directed the revue Nash at Nine.

Charnin went on to direct many U.S. companies of Annie, as well as West End productions, and productions in Australia and Amsterdam. He also directed the 20th anniversary production on Broadway, the 30th anniversary production which toured the U.S. in 2004, and the 2014 national tour.

Following the success of Annie, Charnin wrote lyrics for, and directed, a wide variety of shows and revues on Broadway.

Martin Charnin attends a Broadway on November 1, 1984 in New York City.



Martin Charnin & Shelly Burch attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Shelly Burch & Martin Charnin attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Annie' at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on 11/08/2012



Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Annie' at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on 11/08/2012



Andy Blankenbuehler, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin & James Lapine attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Annie' at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on 11/08/2012



Charles Strouse, Thomas Meehan, Martin Charnin attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Annie' at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on 11/08/2012



Andy Blankenbuehler, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, Arielle Tepper Madover, Martin Charnin & James Lapine attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance After Party for 'Annie' at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on 11/08/2012



Charles Strouse, Lilla Crawford and Martin Charnin attending the Meet & Greet for 'ANNIE' at The New 42nd Street Rehearsal Studios in New York City on September 112, 2012



Charles Strouse, Lilla Crawford and Martin Charnin attending the Meet & Greet for 'ANNIE' at The New 42nd Street Rehearsal Studios in New York City on September 112, 2012



Martin Charnin & Charles Strouse attending the Meet & Greet for 'ANNIE' at The New 42nd Street Rehearsal Studios in New York City on September 112, 2012



J. Elaine Marcos, Charles Strouse, Anthony Warlow, Martin Charnin, Katie Finneran, Lilla Crawford, Brynn O'Malley and Clarke Thorell. attending the Meet & Greet for 'ANNIE' at The New 42nd Street Rehearsal Studios in New York City on September 112, 2012



Theatre Marquee unveiled for 'Annie' - with Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin, and Book by Thomas Meehan - Directed by James Lapine at the Palace Theatre, New York City on 9/21/2012.



Clarke Thorell, Anthony Warlow, Katie Finneran, Charles Strouse, Lilla Crawford, Sunny, Thomas Meehan, Brynn O'Malley & Martin Charnin during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for 'Annie' at the Palace Theatre in New York City on 11/08/2012



Vivian Reed, Lee Roy Reems, Robin de Jesus, Martin Charnin, Jarrod Spector, Jennifer Apple and Tiffin Borelli attend attend a Special Press Preview at 54 Below on October 23, 2013 in New York City.



Martin Charnin during a preview of 'Something Funny's Going On!' at 54 Below on October 23, 2013 in New York City.



Martin Charnin performs a preview of 'Something Funny's Going On!' at 54 Below on October 23, 2013 in New York City.



Martin Charnin, Tiffan Borelli and Jennifer Apple perform a preview of 'Something Funny's Going On!' at 54 Below on October 23, 2013 in New York City.



Tiffan Borelli, Martin Charnin, Jennifer Apple and Lee Roy Reams perform a preview of 'Something Funny's Going On!' at 54 Below on October 23, 2013 in New York City.



Martin Charnin attending the 'Broadway Salutes' honoring those who make Broadway Great at the Timers Square Visitors Center in Times Square, New York City on 9/20/2012



Martin Charnin & Shelly Bruce attending the 'Broadway Salutes' honoring those who make Broadway Great at the Timers Square Visitors Center in Times Square, New York City on 9/20/2012.



Martin Charnin & Laura Osnes attending the 'Broadway Salutes' honoring those who make Broadway Great at the Timers Square Visitors Center in Times Square, New York City on 9/20/2012.



Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin, Lilla Crawford & the young cast members from Broadway's iconic musical ANNIE celebrate creator Charles Strouse's 85th Birthday at The Palace Theatre in New York City on June 06, 2013.



Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin attending the After Party for Jane Lynch debuting as Miss Hannigan in 'Annie The Musical' on Broadway at the Ruby Foo's in New York City on May 16, 2013.



Martin Charnin, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse & the cast from Broadway's iconic musical ANNIE celebrate creator Charles Strouse's 85th Birthday at The Palace Theatre in New York City on June 06, 2013.



Martin Charnin attends a Broadway on September 1, 1985 in New York City.