Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Oct. 2, 2018  

The Public Theater just opened the North American premiere of Girl from the North Country. Written and directed by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by music icon Bob Dylan, Girl from the North Country weaves the music of our greatest poet-singer-songwriter into a piercing drama about home, heart, and the searching determination of the American soul. This new musical has been extended three times and will now run through Sunday, December 23.

The complete American cast features Todd Almond (Elias Burke), Jeannette Bayardelle (Mrs. Neilson), Stephen Bogardus (Nick Laine), Sydney James Harcourt (Joe Scott), Matthew Frederick Harris (Ensemble), Caitlin Houlahan (Kate Draper), Robert Joy (Dr. Walker), Marc Kudisch (Mr. Burke), Luba Mason (Mrs. Burke), Tom Nelis (Mr. Perry), David Pittu (Reverend Marlowe), Colton Ryan (Gene Laine), John Schiappa (Ensemble), Kimber Sprawl(Marianne Lane), Rachel Stern (Ensemble), Chelsea Lee Williams (Ensemble), and Mare Winningham (Elizabeth Laine).

Following a sold-out run at London's Old Vic and a West End transfer, this astonishing new show from Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson and music icon Bob Dylan makes its North American premiere at The Public with an American cast this fall. Dylan's inimitable songbook is authentically transformed by McPherson into an achingly beautiful story of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1934.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Simon Hale; additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, movement direction by Lucy Hind; and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Jessie Mueller, Lindsay Mendez

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Anthony Edwards

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Anthony Edwards

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Geraldine Hughes

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Geraldine Hughes

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Sam Gold

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Sam Gold

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Michael C. Hall

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Michael C. Hall

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Rebecca Taichman

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Rebecca Taichman

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Colton Ryan

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Colton Ryan

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Oskar Eustis, Conor McPherson, Mandy Hackett

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Conor McPherson

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Conor McPherson

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Stephen Bogardus

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Stephen Bogardus

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Mare Winningham

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Mare Winningham

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Todd Almond

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Todd Almond

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
John Schiappa

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
John Schiappa

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Luba Mason

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Luba Mason

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Robert Joy

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Robert Joy

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Tom Nelis

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Tom Nelis

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Chelsea Lee Williams

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Chelsea Lee Williams

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Matthew Frederick Harris

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Matthew Frederick Harris

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
David Pittu

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
David Pittu

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Rachel Stern

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Rachel Stern

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Marc Kudisch

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Marc Kudisch

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Caitlin Houlahan

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Caitlin Houlahan

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Jeannette Bayardelle

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Jeannette Bayardelle

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Kimber Sprawl

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Kimber Sprawl

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Lucy Hind

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Lucy Hind

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Sydney James Harcourt

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
Sydney James Harcourt

buy tickets

Related Articles

Include






From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Stands Up for Reproductive Rights at ACTS FOR WOMEN!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE NAP
  • Photo Coverage: THE NAP Cast Takes Opening Night Bows!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for BERNHARDT/HAMLET!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Second Stage's DAYS OF RAGE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE