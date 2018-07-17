Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND

Jul. 17, 2018  

The Public is currently tackling the dynamic and poignantly funny new play Fire in Dreamland, featuring Kyle Beltran (Lance), Enver Gjokaj (Jaap Hooft), and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Kate).

Rinne Groff returns to The Public with Fire in Dreamland directed by Marissa Wolf, Associate Artistic Director and New Works Director at Kansas City Repertory. In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, a disillusioned do-gooder named Kate, meets Jaap, a charismatic European making a film about the 1911 fire that burned Coney Island's Dreamland amusement park to ashes. Desperate for something to live for, Kate buys a ticket on the thrill ride of Jaap's passion. The only trick is to keep the roller coaster from running off the rails before it destroys them all. Breaking the boundaries of time and narrative, Fire in Dreamland is a vibrant new play that explores the astonishing things we create in the face of devastation. The work was originally commissioned by The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

FIRE IN DREAMLAND features scenic and costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, and original music and sound design by Brendan Aanes.

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Sanjit De Silva

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Sanjit De Silva

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Condola Rashad

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Condola Rashad

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Richard Topol and guest

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Richard Topol and guest

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Chukwudi Iwuji

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Chukwudi Iwuji

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Corey Stoll, Nadia Bowers

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Zach Grenier

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Zach Grenier

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Kate Whoriskey

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Kate Whoriskey

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders and family

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders and family

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Rinne Groff, Susan Hilferty, Marissa Wolf

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Rinne Groff, Susan Hilferty, Marissa Wolf

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Rinne Groff, Marissa Wolf

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Rinne Groff, Marissa Wolf

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Nicole Lewis

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Nicole Lewis

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Kevin Mambo

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Kevin Mambo

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Mary Testa

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Mary Testa

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
David Ryan Smith

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
David Ryan Smith

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Rinne Groff, Oskar Eustis, Marissa Wolf

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Rinne Groff, Oskar Eustis, Marissa Wolf

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Enver Gjokaj, Rinne Groff, Oskar Eustis, Kyle Beltran, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Marissa Wolf

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Enver Gjokaj, Rinne Groff, Oskar Eustis, Kyle Beltran, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Marissa Wolf

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Enver Gjokaj, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Kyle Beltran

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Enver Gjokaj, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Kyle Beltran

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Kyle Beltran

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Kyle Beltran

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Enver Gjokaj

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
Enver Gjokaj

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FIRE IN DREAMLAND
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of MCC's COLLECTIVE RAGE, with Lea DeLaria, Dana Delany & More!
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of CAROUSEL Celebrates Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway's Got the Beat! The Go-Go's Perform at HEAD OVER HEELS
  • Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with Fan Favorite BE MORE CHILL
  • Photo Coverage: NYMF Celebrates 15th Annual Opening Night!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       