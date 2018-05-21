Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards

May. 21, 2018  

The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards were handed out last night, May 21 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The ceremony was hosted by Orfeh and Andy Karl.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the big event and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, actress, dancer, and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade received the second annual Lifetime Achievement Award, iconic composer John Kander received the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater as a Composer and legendary theater director and producer Harold Prince was presented with the SDC Director Award for Exemplary Collaboration with Choreographers.

Check out the full list of winners here.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Lee Roy Reams

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Iris Smith, Joe Lanteri and Patricia Watt

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Art of Dance

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Lindsey Croop

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Len Cariou

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Evan Ruggerio

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Ben Crawford

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Katie Huff and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Maxim Beloserkovsky, Emma Dvorovenko and Irina Dvorovenko

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Anna Bass and Monica Bill Barnes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Irina Dvorovenko and Tony Yazbeck

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Wonu Ogunfowora

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Riki Kane Larimer

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
LuAnn de Lesseps

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Georgina Pazcoguin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Lindsey Croop, Calvin Royal III and Georgina Pazcoguin

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Joel Grey

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Katrina Lenk

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Carmen de Lavallade and Joel Grey

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Carmen de Lavallade

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Karen Ziemba

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Chita Rivera and Joe Lanteri

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Chita Rivera

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Sonya Tayeh

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Ashley Park, Nikki Feirt Atkins, Chita Rivera and Joe Lanteri

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Nikki Feirt Atkins, Chita Rivera and Joe Lanteri

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Ashley Park

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Patricia Birch

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Jessie Mueller

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
The Cast of Carousel

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Justin Peck

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Troy Iwata and Nikhil Saboo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Nikhil Saboo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Chris Bailey

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Kenita R. Miller, Emerson Davis, Mia Williamson and Anthony Wayne

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Kenita R. Miller

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Ashley Park and Nikhil Saboo

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
John Kander

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
The Cast of Mean Girls

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Casey Nicholaw

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Brittany Pollack

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Amar Ramasar

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Elizabeth Carena

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Harvey Fierstein

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
The Cast of Sponge Bob Square Pants

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Gavin Lee

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Christopher Gattelli and Gavin Lee

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Christopher Gattelli

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Lea Solanga and daughter

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Lea Salonga

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Jeremy Jordan

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
Norbert Leo Butz

Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND or CAROUSEL for Best Revival...


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of John W. Engeman Theater Northport's SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the The New York Pops 35th Anniversary Gala After Party
  • Photo Coverage: The New York Pops Holds its 35th Birthday Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Standbys and Understudies from MEAN GIRLS, WAITRESS, ANASTASIA, and More Join AT THIS PERFORMANCE...

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       