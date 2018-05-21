Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards were handed out last night, May 21 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The ceremony was hosted by Orfeh and Andy Karl.
BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the big event and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, actress, dancer, and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade received the second annual Lifetime Achievement Award, iconic composer John Kander received the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater as a Composer and legendary theater director and producer Harold Prince was presented with the SDC Director Award for Exemplary Collaboration with Choreographers.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Iris Smith, Joe Lanteri and Patricia Watt
Art of Dance
Lindsey Croop
Evan Ruggerio
Maxim Beloserkovsky, Emma Dvorovenko and Irina Dvorovenko
Anna Bass and Monica Bill Barnes
Irina Dvorovenko and Tony Yazbeck
Lindsey Croop, Calvin Royal III and Georgina Pazcoguin
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Carmen de Lavallade and Joel Grey
Ashley Park, Nikki Feirt Atkins, Chita Rivera and Joe Lanteri
Nikki Feirt Atkins, Chita Rivera and Joe Lanteri
The Cast of Carousel
Troy Iwata and Nikhil Saboo
Kenita R. Miller, Emerson Davis, Mia Williamson and Anthony Wayne
Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson
The Cast of Mean Girls
The Cast of Sponge Bob Square Pants
Christopher Gattelli and Gavin Lee
Lea Solanga and daughter
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes