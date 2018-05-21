Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards were handed out last night, May 21 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The ceremony was hosted by Orfeh and Andy Karl.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the big event and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, actress, dancer, and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade received the second annual Lifetime Achievement Award, iconic composer John Kander received the Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater as a Composer and legendary theater director and producer Harold Prince was presented with the SDC Director Award for Exemplary Collaboration with Choreographers.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Lee Roy Reams



Jamie deRoy



Iris Smith, Joe Lanteri and Patricia Watt



Art of Dance



Lindsey Croop



Len Cariou



Evan Ruggerio



Ben Crawford



Katie Huff and Tony Yazbeck



Maxim Beloserkovsky, Emma Dvorovenko and Irina Dvorovenko



Anna Bass and Monica Bill Barnes



Irina Dvorovenko and Tony Yazbeck



Ariana DeBose



Wonu Ogunfowora



Riki Kane Larimer



LuAnn de Lesseps



Georgina Pazcoguin



Lindsey Croop, Calvin Royal III and Georgina Pazcoguin



Orfeh and Andy Karl



Joel Grey



Katrina Lenk



Carmen de Lavallade and Joel Grey



Carmen de Lavallade



Karen Ziemba



Chita Rivera and Joe Lanteri



Chita Rivera



Sonya Tayeh



Ashley Park, Nikki Feirt Atkins, Chita Rivera and Joe Lanteri



Nikki Feirt Atkins, Chita Rivera and Joe Lanteri



Ashley Park



Patricia Birch



Jessie Mueller



The Cast of Carousel



Justin Peck



Troy Iwata and Nikhil Saboo



Nikhil Saboo



Chris Bailey



Kenita R. Miller, Emerson Davis, Mia Williamson and Anthony Wayne



Kenita R. Miller



Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson



Ashley Park and Nikhil Saboo



John Kander



The Cast of Mean Girls



Casey Nicholaw



Brittany Pollack



Amar Ramasar



Elizabeth Carena



Harvey Fierstein



The Cast of Sponge Bob Square Pants



Gavin Lee



Christopher Gattelli and Gavin Lee



Christopher Gattelli



Lea Solanga and daughter



Lea Salonga



Brian Stokes Mitchell



Jeremy Jordan



Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes



Norbert Leo Butz