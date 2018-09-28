Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE NAP

Manhattan Theatre Club's 2018-2019 season officially kicked off last night with the American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast on the red carpet below!

The cast of The Nap features Alexandra Billings ("Transparent," "Goliath," recipient of the HRC Visibility Award), Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee (Murder Ballad, The Full Monty, "Boardwalk Empire"), two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day (Proof, Sweat, "Madam Secretary"), four-time and 2018 United States National Snooker Champion Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Ethan Hova (Metrocards, "The Blacklist"), Heather Lind (Incognito, Othello, "Turn"), Max Gordon Moore (Saint Joan, Indecent), Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter, War Horse), Thomas Jay Ryan(The Crucible, In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), and Ben Schnetzer(Sticks and Bones, Pride, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan).

The Nap is a very funny look at the world of snooker - the British version of pool. Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young star arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan's forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that include his ex-convict dad, saucy mum, quick-tongued manager and a renowned gangster, to boot. It's a fast-paced comedy thriller where, in an exciting twist, the tournament unfolds live on stage. In its British premiere, The Guardian raved, "Ingenious," The Observer cheered, "Outrageously funny," and The Daily Mail called The Nap "brilliant and terrifically inventive."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jenn Gambatese



Dale Soules



Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove



Henny Russell



Geneva Carr



Lili Mirojnick



Ethan Slater



Noah Robbins



Mimi Lieber, Daniel Sullivan



Jeremy Shamos



Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker



Brandon Uranowitz



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Eleanor Burgess and guest



Richard Bean



Tom Stoppard, Sabrina Guinness



Jack O'Brien



David Rockwell



Helene Yorke



Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl



Phillipa Soo



Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger



Halley Feiffer



Adam Chanler-Berat, Kyle Beltran



