Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE NAP

Sep. 28, 2018  

Manhattan Theatre Club's 2018-2019 season officially kicked off last night with the American premiere of The Nap, written by Olivier Award nominee Richard Bean and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast on the red carpet below!

The cast of The Nap features Alexandra Billings ("Transparent," "Goliath," recipient of the HRC Visibility Award), Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee (Murder Ballad, The Full Monty, "Boardwalk Empire"), two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day (Proof, Sweat, "Madam Secretary"), four-time and 2018 United States National Snooker Champion Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Ethan Hova (Metrocards, "The Blacklist"), Heather Lind (Incognito, Othello, "Turn"), Max Gordon Moore (Saint Joan, Indecent), Bhavesh Patel (Present Laughter, War Horse), Thomas Jay Ryan(The Crucible, In The Next Room or The Vibrator Play, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), and Ben Schnetzer(Sticks and Bones, Pride, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan).

The Nap is a very funny look at the world of snooker - the British version of pool. Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young star arrives for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan's forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters that include his ex-convict dad, saucy mum, quick-tongued manager and a renowned gangster, to boot. It's a fast-paced comedy thriller where, in an exciting twist, the tournament unfolds live on stage. In its British premiere, The Guardian raved, "Ingenious," The Observer cheered, "Outrageously funny," and The Daily Mail called The Nap "brilliant and terrifically inventive."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jenn Gambatese
Jenn Gambatese

Jenn Gambatese
Jenn Gambatese

Dale Soules
Dale Soules

Dale Soules
Dale Soules

Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove
Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove

Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove
Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove

Henny Russell
Henny Russell

Henny Russell
Henny Russell

Geneva Carr
Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr
Geneva Carr

Lili Mirojnick
Lili Mirojnick

Lili Mirojnick
Lili Mirojnick

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Noah Robbins
Noah Robbins

Noah Robbins
Noah Robbins

Mimi Lieber, Daniel Sullivan
Mimi Lieber, Daniel Sullivan

Mimi Lieber, Daniel Sullivan
Mimi Lieber, Daniel Sullivan

Jeremy Shamos
Jeremy Shamos

Jeremy Shamos
Jeremy Shamos

Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker
Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker

Jill Eikenberry
Jill Eikenberry

Brandon Uranowitz
Brandon Uranowitz

Brandon Uranowitz
Brandon Uranowitz

Celia Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Eleanor Burgess and guest
Eleanor Burgess and guest

Eleanor Burgess and guest
Eleanor Burgess and guest

Richard Bean
Richard Bean

Richard Bean
Richard Bean

Tom Stoppard, Sabrina Guinness
Tom Stoppard, Sabrina Guinness

Tom Stoppard, Sabrina Guinness
Tom Stoppard, Sabrina Guinness

Jack O'Brien
Jack O'Brien

Jack O'Brien
Jack O'Brien

David Rockwell
David Rockwell

David Rockwell
David Rockwell

Helene Yorke
Helene Yorke

Helene Yorke
Helene Yorke

Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl
Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl

Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl
Michael Urie, Mercedes Ruehl

Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo

Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger
Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger
Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger
Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger

Halley Feiffer
Halley Feiffer

Halley Feiffer
Halley Feiffer

Adam Chanler-Berat, Kyle Beltran
Adam Chanler-Berat, Kyle Beltran

Adam Chanler-Berat, Kyle Beltran
Adam Chanler-Berat, Kyle Beltran

