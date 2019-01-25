Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children), opened last night at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street), for a limited engagement through March 17, 2019.

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Celia Weston



John Glover



Becky Ann Baker, Dylan Baker



Moritz von Stuelpnagel



Alex Sharp



Kate Walsh



Tom Sturridge, Jake Gyllenhaal



Sheryl Kaller



John Gallagher, Jr., Libby Winters



Michael McGrath



Adam Gwon



Jenny Rachel Weiner



Chris Perfetti, Christopher Shinn



Rebecca Luker, Alison Fraser



Gabriel Ebert, Danya Taymor



Tommy Dorfman, Kate Walsh



Alex Lubischer and guest



Josh Hamilton, Lily Thorne



Phil Ettinger



Jennifer Lim, Ewen Bremner



Emily Meade