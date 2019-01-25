TRUE WEST
Click Here for More Articles on TRUE WEST

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!

Jan. 25, 2019  

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children), opened last night at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street), for a limited engagement through March 17, 2019.

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Celia Weston

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Celia Weston

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
John Glover

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Becky Ann Baker, Dylan Baker

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Becky Ann Baker, Dylan Baker

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Alex Sharp

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Kate Walsh

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Tom Sturridge, Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Sheryl Kaller

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
John Gallagher, Jr., Libby Winters

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Michael McGrath

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Michael McGrath

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Adam Gwon

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Adam Gwon

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Jenny Rachel Weiner

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Chris Perfetti, Christopher Shinn

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Rebecca Luker, Alison Fraser

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Gabriel Ebert, Danya Taymor

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Gabriel Ebert, Danya Taymor

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Tommy Dorfman, Kate Walsh

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Alex Lubischer and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Josh Hamilton, Lily Thorne

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Josh Hamilton, Lily Thorne

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Phil Ettinger

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Phil Ettinger

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Jennifer Lim, Ewen Bremner

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Jennifer Lim, Ewen Bremner

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
Emily Meade

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE CONVENT!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TRUE WEST!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic's EDDIE AND DAVE
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of SCHOOL OF ROCK Takes its Closing Night Curtain Call
  • Photo Coverage: Carole King Visits WAITRESS
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of MCC's THE LIGHT!
    • Advertisement Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



    Advertisement
      SHARE