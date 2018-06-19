SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for Public Theater's OTHELLO at Shakespeare in the Park!

Jun. 19, 2018  

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Othello opened just last night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park through Sunday, June 24.

OTHELLO is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The complete cast of Othello features Peter Jay Fernandez (Duke of Venice); Motell Foster (Roderigo); Andrew Hovelson (Lodovico); Chukwudi Iwuji (Othello); David Kenner (Ensemble); Heather Lind (Desdemona); Tim Nicolai (Ensemble); Flor De Liz Perez (Bianca); Miguel Perez (Brabantio);Thomas Schall (Montano); Caroline Siewert (Ensemble); Corey Stoll (Iago); Babak Tafti (Cassio); Peter Van Wagner (Gratiano); and Alison Wright(Emilia). The non-equity ensemble will feature Kevin Rico Angulo, Christopher Cassarino, Lily Santiago, and Allen Tedder.

Set amid war and palace intrigue in the 17th-century Mediterranean, this classic drama about a noble Black Venetian general whose marriage is sabotaged by theater's most infamous villain, Iago, remains Shakespeare's most urgent and relevant tragedy today. A lush, romantic vision gives way to the violent tangle of love and jealousy, race and revenge in this must-see production of Shakespeare's great tragedy, Othello.

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

