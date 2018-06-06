Photo Coverage: Melissa Benoist Gets Ready for Her Broadway Debut in BEAUTIFUL!

"The stage has always felt like home to me", said Melissa," and the fact that I will be joining the amazingly talented Beautiful family for my Broadway debut is wish fulfillment at its finest. Carole's music was a mainstay in my household growing up, like it was for so many people. It will be an honor and a pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring resilience to audiences every night."

Benoist stars in the title role in the CW series "Supergirl", from DC Entertainment and producer Greg Berlanti. She also recently starred in the six-part event series "Waco", based on the true story of the 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas. Born and raised in Colorado, Benoist made her film debut just one year after graduating high school. She emerged on the screen as "Laurel" in the 2008 drama Tennessee alongside Mariah Carey, Adam Rothenberg and Ethan Peck. While working the musical theatre circuit in New York City, catapulted into the spotlight with her starring role as 'Marley Rose' on seasons four and five on Fox's hit show "Glee". Her character, colloquially dubbed "The New Rachel" in the premiere episode of season four, rode the waves of success from Lea Michele's character 'Rachel Berry', yet was quick to hear her own acclaim as the beloved new addition to the show. She has graced TV audiences on a multitude of shows including "Homeland" and "The Good Wife" and co-starred in the critically acclaimed feature films, the Academy-Award nominated Whiplash as well as Patriot's Day.

