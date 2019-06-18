Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Audible's THE WAY SHE SPOKE

Jun. 18, 2019  

the way she spoke begins previews Monday, July 8 ahead of a Thursday, July 18 opening night at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Kate del Castillo (Netflix's La Reina Del Sur) stars in this haunting and theatrical one-woman play that takes us from a New York stage to the treacherous streets of Juarez, Mexico where thousands of women have been murdered in an epidemic of violence that has yet to stop. Written by Isaac Gomez (Steppenwolf's La Ruta) based on his intimate interviews, the way she spoke is a raw and riveting exploration of responsibility, and follows one playwright's journey to give voice to a city of women silenced by violence, fear and a world that has turned a deaf ear to their stories. Directed by Obie and Lucille Lortel winner Jo Bonney and produced by Audible Theater (Billy Crudup in Harry Clarke, Carey Mulligan in Girls & Boys).

The creative team includes Riccardo Hernandez (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Elisheba Ittoop (sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Isaac Gomez

Isaac Gomez

Jo Bonney

Jo Bonney

Kate del Castillo

Kate del Castillo

Jo Bonney, Kate del Castillo, Isaac Gomez

Jo Bonney, Kate del Castillo, Isaac Gomez

