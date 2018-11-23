Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of CHOIR BOY on Broadway!

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero, Significant Other, Murder Ballad).

Choir Boy will now begin previews Wednesday, December 12, 2018 ahead of a Tuesday, January 8, 2019 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Choir Boy was originally announced to open on January 10, 2019.

The cast will feature Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble), Jonathan Burke (Ensemble), Gerald Caesar(Ensemble), John Clay III (Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow), Caleb Eberhardt (David Heard),Marcus Gladney (Ensemble), J. Quinton Johnson (Bobby Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young).

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key? On its American debut at MTC's Studio Stage II, The New York Times called the play "vivid, magnetic and moving," and The New York Post hailed it as "bracing and provocative." Now, we're thrilled to bring this soaring music-filled work to Broadway. Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney is an Oscar®-winning screenwriter of Moonlightand a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship Grant. Directing is Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero, Significant Other, Murder Ballad).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

