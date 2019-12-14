Photo Coverage: MOULIN ROUGE! Celebrates Vinyl Release With a Signing

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording released a vinyl on Friday, December 13. To celebrate, cast members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder appeared at Sony Square NYC yesterday to sign copies of the vinyl and/or CD for fans.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Yurel Echezarreta, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording is now nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The album, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Atmosphere during the "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" - Vinyl Release signing at Sony Square on December 13, 2019 in New York City.



Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu, Karen Olivo and Sahr Ngaujah



Robyn Hurder, Ricky Rojas, Aaron Tveit, Justin Levine, Tam Mutu, Karen Olivo and Sahr Ngaujah



Robyn Hurder and Sahr Ngaujah



Justin Levine, Ricky Rojas, Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu, Robyn Hurder and Sahr Ngaujah



Justin Levine



Sahr Ngaujahon December 13, 2019 in New York City.



