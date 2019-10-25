Photo Coverage: MOULIN ROUGE! Celebrates 100th Performance

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrated its 100th Broadway performance last night by partnering with the organization Broadway for All to welcome 70 New York City area arts students as special guests. Following the show, the students had the opportunity to participate in a talkback with the cast, led by Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

The design team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The cast includes Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Arts students attending MOULIN ROUGE

Cast and creative team members of MOULIN ROUGE with arts students

Cast and creative team members of MOULIN ROUGE with arts students

Cast and creative team members of MOULIN ROUGE with arts students

Cast and creative team members of MOULIN ROUGE with arts students





Related Articles