KING KONG
Click Here for More Articles on KING KONG

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!

May. 23, 2019  

Last night, cast members from King Kong, as well as Kong himself, received a 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critic Circle Award for their thrilling work on the production.

The award was presented by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to King's Company who move Kong on stage: Mike Baerga, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, J?van Dansberry, Casey Garvin, Gabriel Hyman, Marty Lawson, Roberto Olvera, Khadija Tariyan, Lauren Yalango-Grant, David Yijae, Christopher Hampton Grant, Jena VanEslander, Scott Webber, Warren Yang, James Retter Duncan, Jonathan MacMillan, Leigh-Ann Vizer and Kong's Voodoo Operators who control his facial expressions and voice: Jon Hoche, Danny Miller, Jacob Williams.

Check out the photos below!

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

King Kong's design team for Broadway also includes Peter England (Scenic and Projection Design), Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director) and Tom Watson (Hair Design). David Caddick is Music Supervisor and Eldad Guetta is Associate Music Arranger.

Photo Credit: Monroe George

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
Richard Ridge with the entire company of King Kong

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
Richard Ridge with the entire company of King Kong

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
Richard Ridge with the entire company of King Kong

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
Richard Ridge with the entire company of King Kong

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
Richard Ridge with the entire company of King Kong

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
Richard Ridge Presents A Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critic Circle Award to Kong, the King's Company, Voodoo Operators and Swings of King Kong.

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
The Entire Company of King Kong

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
The Entire Company of King Kong

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
The Entire Company of King Kong

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
The Entire Company of King Kong

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
The King's Company, Voodoo Operators and Swings of King Kong.

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
The King's Company, Voodoo Operators and Swings of King Kong.

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
The King's Company, Voodoo Operators and Swings of King Kong.

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
The King's Company, Voodoo Operators and Swings of King Kong.

Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
The King's Company, Voodoo Operators and Swings of King Kong.

buy tickets


Related Articles


11 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: DEAR EVAN HANSEN or HAMILTON for Best Long-Running Show...

From This Author Monroe George



  • Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Its One-Millionth Subsidized Ticket Through the Signature Ticket Initiative!
  • Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!
  • BWW Exclusive: Celebrate Mother's Day with Some Broadway Mamas!
  • Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Pop Up At Hard Rock Cafe!
  • Photo Coverage: Billy Porter, Glenn Close, Casey Cott and More on the Red Carpet of THE PROM Hosted by Ryan Murphy
  • Photo Coverage: MEAN GIRLS Celebrates 1st Year on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup