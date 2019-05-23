Photo Coverage: KING KONG Receives Kong Sized 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critics Circle Award!

Click Here for More Articles on KING KONG

Last night, cast members from King Kong, as well as Kong himself, received a 2019 Special Achievement Outer Critic Circle Award for their thrilling work on the production.

The award was presented by BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to King's Company who move Kong on stage: Mike Baerga, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, J?van Dansberry, Casey Garvin, Gabriel Hyman, Marty Lawson, Roberto Olvera, Khadija Tariyan, Lauren Yalango-Grant, David Yijae, Christopher Hampton Grant, Jena VanEslander, Scott Webber, Warren Yang, James Retter Duncan, Jonathan MacMillan, Leigh-Ann Vizer and Kong's Voodoo Operators who control his facial expressions and voice: Jon Hoche, Danny Miller, Jacob Williams.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

King Kong's design team for Broadway also includes Peter England (Scenic and Projection Design), Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director) and Tom Watson (Hair Design). David Caddick is Music Supervisor and Eldad Guetta is Associate Music Arranger.

