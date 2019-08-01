Photo Coverage: KING KONG Celebrates 300th Performance on Broadway

The award-winning new musical King Kong played its 300th performance on Broadway on Wednesday, July 31 at the matinee. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Produced by Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) and Roy Furman, King Kong began performances on October 5, 2018, officially opening on November 8, 2018, and went on to become the most-attended new musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway Season. It is now playing through Sunday, August 18 at the Broadway Theatre.

It was recently announced that King Kong will open in Shanghai in 2021. A North American tour, as well as productions in Japan and Spain, are in development.

The King Kong cast is led by Christiani Pitts as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld as Lumpy.

King Kong features a book by Jack Thorne with a score by Marius de Vries and songs by Eddie Perfect. King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.

King Kong's design team includes Peter England (Scenic and Projection Design), Sonny Tilders(Creature Designer), Roger Kirk (Costume Design), Peter Mumford (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Gavin Robins (Aerial and King Kong Movement Director) and Tom Watson (Hair Design). David Caddick is Music Supervisor and Eldad Guetta is Associate Music Arranger. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians.King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



